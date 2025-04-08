8.4.2025 17:26
by Staff Reporter

Chamisa Calls for Collective Action to Eradicate Corruption in Zimbabwe

“A fish rots from the head,” says opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, as he intensifies his call for a total overhaul of Zimbabwe’s political and governance systems in the fight against corruption.

In a passionate and bold statement titled “Corruption Stinks”, Nelson Chamisa declared that after nearly three decades of resisting corruption in all its forms, the time for mere condemnation is over. “For almost 27 years, I’ve taken a principled stand against corruption not for recognition or public approval but because our people deserve better,” Chamisa asserted.

He emphasized that Zimbabweans are no longer just witnesses to corruption; they are victims of its daily consequences. “We’re no longer at a point where we can just highlight the decay we live in it. Now is the time to act. Now is the time to fix it,” he declared.

Chamisa’s message went beyond rhetoric, calling for systemic change. He stressed that removing corrupt individuals is not enough if the broader system that enables corruption remains untouched. “What’s needed is not just a shuffle of faces at the top, but a deep, meaningful transformation a renewal of our values and national covenant,” he said.

At the heart of his vision is the establishment of a government rooted in service and integrity. “We envision a new kind of leadership a transformational and developmental government that exists to serve, not to loot. A government that builds, not breaks. That uplifts, not exploits,” Chamisa stated.

He also framed corruption not only as a legal offense, but as a moral failing and a spiritual violation. “Corruption is more than a crime. It’s a sin before God and a betrayal of the principles that fueled our liberation. The struggle for freedom was not for a few to feast while the rest suffer,” he remarked.
Chamisa concluded by calling on all Zimbabweans regardless of political affiliation—to rally behind a vision of integrity, justice, and national renewal. “The solution starts with us—all of us. Let us unite and support this vision for a better Zimbabwe,” he urged.

Using the hashtags #SomethingNew and #NextZimbabwe, Chamisa is galvanizing support for what he describes as a national rebirth, driven by ethical leadership and collective responsibility. – Boldtruth 

