Chamisa Calls for Collective Action to Eradicate Corruption in Zimbabwe

In a passionate and bold statement titled “Corruption Stinks”, Nelson Chamisa declared that after nearly three decades of resisting corruption in all its forms, the time for mere condemnation is over. “For almost 27 years, I’ve taken a principled stand against corruption not for recognition or public approval but because our people deserve better,” Chamisa asserted.
Chamisa’s message went beyond rhetoric, calling for systemic change. He stressed that removing corrupt individuals is not enough if the broader system that enables corruption remains untouched. “What’s needed is not just a shuffle of faces at the top, but a deep, meaningful transformation a renewal of our values and national covenant,” he said.
At the heart of his vision is the establishment of a government rooted in service and integrity. “We envision a new kind of leadership a transformational and developmental government that exists to serve, not to loot. A government that builds, not breaks. That uplifts, not exploits,” Chamisa stated.
Using the hashtags #SomethingNew and #NextZimbabwe, Chamisa is galvanizing support for what he describes as a national rebirth, driven by ethical leadership and collective responsibility. – Boldtruth