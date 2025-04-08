HARARE – Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga has been denied bail in his third freedom bid by Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei.
Mhlanga was arrested in February this year on allegations of publishing messages that incite public violence.
The journalist landed in custody after he had covered press conferences held by namesake Blessed Geza, the now self-exiled former Zanu PF central committee member and war veteran who has hit the news recently through spirited calls for an uprising against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
On Monday, Ndirowei dismissed the journalist’s application ruling that there were no changed circumstances from his last bail bid.
“There are no changed circumstances which warrant the court to revisit its initial ruling and grant him bail; therefore, the accused application for bail is hereby dismissed,” ruled the magistrate.
Mhlanga had been denied bail by both the magistrate and the High Courts.
The lower court ruled he was likely to interfere with witnesses who are his juniors at work.
The court also said his release would cause tensions in the country.
The High Court concurred with the magistrate’s ruling that there was no need to depart from what the lower court had said.
He then returned to the magistrates’ court with a fresh bail application.
Through his lawyer Chris Mhike, Mhlanga submitted that his family was suffering without him.
Mhike also said his client has not interfered with witnesses.
The lawyer also said there has been no progress in terms of investigations adding that under the circumstances, Mhlanga deserved to be set free.
Appearing for the State, Anesu Chirenje said investigations were almost complete adding that the state is ready for trial.
Mhlanga will be back in court on April 22 for possible furnishing of trial date.
This becomes the third time his application has been turned down by the courts on fears that his release will trigger civil unrest.