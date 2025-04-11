Make adequate security provisions for upcoming Easter holidays

“The holiday season is prime time for criminals to target occupied and unoccupied homes and businesses,” Safeguard Security customer services manager Lol Ribeiro pointed out.
“To protect your premises, ideally install a security system with cameras, motion detectors and remote monitoring apps such as Safeguard’s Ajax wireless alarm system, that allows you to keep an eye on your property anywhere, anytime.
“You should at least have some alarm system, which should be linked to an emergency rapid response service so that security teams can be dispatched to your premises when an alarm is triggered,” Mr Ribeiro said.
He highlighted that Safeguard’s widespread deployment of rapid response vehicles and use of GPS technology enables its response teams to arrive quickly at the alarmed premises.
“Consider using timers or daylight sensors to turn your lights on and off automatically while you are away, giving the impression that someone is at home. Lighting, especially well-lit exteriors, deters intruders at night.
“Activate the alarm even when going for a short trip. Ensure all windows and doors are locked before leaving. If you are away during the holidays, suspend delivery of newspapers and any package deliveries to avoid signalling that your home is vacant,” he added.
Mr Ribeiro suggested homeowners should inform a trusted neighbour or friend of their plans, provide them with emergency contact information and maybe leave them with their house keys.
“If you have staff on the premises while you are away, leave them with remote controlled panic buttons that can be used to alert the rapid response service in the event of an intrusion onto your premises.
“Test the alarm system to ensure it is operating as expected. Batteries should be checked to ensure they are not likely to fail in the event of electricity load-shedding or a power failure. It is vital to have your security systems connected to reliable power back-up solutions.
“Electric fences and outdoor beams should be inspected to ensure they are clean and clear of any obstruction, such as branches or leaves, that could cause them to malfunction,” he said.
Safeguard provides a wide range of security services including security guards, electric fences and other security barriers such as burglar bars and security gates for external or internal doors.
“It is important if you wish to hire security guards for the period you are away during the holiday period, to book them well in advance. If you leave it to the last minute, there may not be any guard available,” Mr Ribeiro said.
“Businesses are particularly vulnerable during holidays due to reduced operating hours or closures. Reinforce entry points at business premises or at home to prevent unauthorised access by installing Xpanda security gates in doorways to add an extra level of security.
“Review security policies at the workplace and educate employees on holiday security protocols, especially if working late or alone.
“Secure valuables such as cash, inventory and sensitive documents in a safe location or use a secure safe or vault. If you need to transport cash or valuables, make use of secure transportation services such as those provided by Safeguard’s cash-in-transit unit.
“Upgrade your security systems and ensure surveillance cameras cover all crucial areas. Our CCTV AI solutions can be integrated into existing CCTV systems. Test your system to confirm it is functioning properly.
“Businesses open during the holidays should maintain a visible security presence as this can deter suspicious activities. It is essential that businesses connect their cameras, where they have them, to our response centre so that we can verify the alarm event and respond appropriately,” he added.
Travellers, he said, should also be security conscious, whether they are visiting family or going away for a holiday. They should avoid over-sharing travel plans, as doing so could alert potential criminals.
“Pack smartly and keep valuables out of sight. Avoid leaving expensive items and bags in vehicles. Research where you will be staying to confirm safety measures such as functional locks and security personnel.
“Stay vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts if a situation feels unsafe. When you are in airports, bus termini or public spaces, keep a close eye on your belongings and avoid leaving bags unattended,” Mr Ribeiro said.
He added that Safeguard’s rapid response clients can make use of the Safeguard phone app that comes with a panic button that enables users to alert Safeguard in any security emergency wherever they may be within Zimbabwe, provided they have an internet connection.
“The Safeguard app also has buttons that can be pressed in a medical emergency or if roadside assistance is required in the case of a breakdown,” Mr Ribeiro added.
“Safeguard rapid response customers should let Safeguard know if they are going away for an extended period and provide contact details of anyone they have left to look after their home while they are away.
“They can also request that a Safeguard team visit their premises periodically while they are away just to make sure everything is alright,” he said.
“The holiday season is about joy, not stress. Be neighbourly, keep an eye on your neighbours’ properties and notify them of any unusual activity.
“Keep a list of emergency numbers, including those of the police and nearby neighbours or friends. By being proactive and mindful, you can significantly reduce potential risks,” he added.Post published in: Featured