The donation, which took place at the homestead of Chief Ndondo, was part of a broader humanitarian initiative aimed at supporting communities across Africa facing economic hardship.

“We are here at Mbembesi village, we came to make a contribution to this community during times of economic strife,” said Mkiva during the handover ceremony.

“We came to assist the contingent families by providing groceries with the aim of supporting families. This is a short-term intervention that we want to do as the Mkiva Humanitarian Foundation.”

The distributed food parcels included two 10kg bags of mealie meal, 5kg of rice, 2kg of sugar, two litres of cooking oil, a packet of salt, and a packet of soya chunks.

The groceries were locally sourced, part of a R1 million fund set aside for both Zimbabwe and Uganda, where the foundation is making similar efforts in the Toro Kingdom.

While the food assistance is a starting point, Mkiva said the foundation has longer-term goals for sustainability.

“We want to come up with an approach which is also sustainable, assisting families to produce and eat their own food, which is the best formula under the circumstances,” he said.

The programme is run in collaboration with local traditional leadership.

“This is community-driven, done in conjunction with traditional leadership. That’s why we are doing this at Chief Ndondo’s homestead, working with Xhosa Prince Mcleod Isolengwe Tshawe and other traditional leaders who helped us create the lists so that everyone selected benefits,” Mkiva said.

“This is a humanitarian charitable programme meant to say, ‘let’s work together’. Those who can assist must come forward. You can’t enjoy life when your neighbours are suffering. If people of Mbembesi have food sovereignty, they must make sure their neighbours do too. The spirit of ubuntu says: share with your neighbour.”

Mkiva, who hails from South Africa, has familial and cultural ties to Mbembesi.

“Charity begins at home. I have relatives here. I can’t look away. We are related by history, blood and heritage. These are my people. I’m their person,” he said.

“My late King Zwelonke had a deep sentiment for these people and I carry that forward.”

He added that this effort was inclusive as other ethnicities besides Xhosa would also benefit. “Mbembesi cannot do it alone. It’s not only Xhosa-speaking people who benefit but other ethnicities as people are interrelated and intermarried. We have to work together. It’s a no-brainer.”

Mkiva also highlighted the importance of respecting traditional leadership.

“Respect your chief and pray for your chief when praying. People call on others but forget their chief. If people don’t support their chief, it’s hard for the nation to progress. A chief has no term. He’s a permanent member and lives among you.”

Mkiva also took a lighter tone, drawing laughter when he jokingly suggested helping Chief Ndondo find a wife.

“The chief must marry so that his work goes far. If not, I’ll bring him one. If King Zwelonke hadn’t died, the intention was for him to have a wife from here to strengthen our ties. I also don’t mind having a wife to build a family with here,” he joked.

Working alongside Mkiva was Professor Bryon Eugene Price from the United States, a board member and part of the foundation’s international advisory committee.

“Price is mobilising resources globally, combining our ethos here with African diasporic support,” Mkiva explained.

“These are our brothers in the diaspora. They have a moral duty not to look away from their African origins. Africa is born in them. I use his expert advice to connect with other partners,” he said and also acknowledged support from the Lawrence and Patricia Carrier Foundation, which has partnered in mobilising aid for this programme.

Chief Ndondo, on behalf of the community, expressed deep gratitude.

“This is a breakthrough from the Mkiva Foundation and stakeholders. Besides being a direct cousin and family member, he is a relative. We appreciate what he has done,” he said.

The Chief noted the importance of long-term empowerment.

“Mkiva is talking about self-resilience so that people are empowered to do their own work. I wish we could have a mini training on self-resilience, so people can access water and sustain themselves. We are looking forward to a brighter future in the community and surrounding areas.”

Xhosa Prince Mcleod Isolengwe Tshawe also spoke, reflecting on the cultural roots of the initiative.

“King (Mpendulo) Zwelonke (Sigcawu) was here in 2011, and that inspired us. We must keep up the momentum. This is an annual event. We are spearheading this in Zimbabwe and the region with Mkiva,” he said.

“I am a traditional leader of the people. I have been to Botswana and Zambia. The late King committed to look after his people, and now Mkiva is doing it. This is not political, it is traditional, cultural, and rooted in human values. We are here to help the hungry and vulnerable.”

King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu, who died in 2019 at age 51, was the monarch of the amaXhosa nation in South Africa.