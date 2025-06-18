Chivayo-Linked Firm Gets US$52.5 Million Advance Payment In Massive Cancer Deal

The contract, which is linked to businessman Wicknell Chivayo, has drawn sharp criticism from former CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.
According to Mahere, a key term of the contract stipulates an advance payment of US$52.5 million to the supplying company, TTM Global Medical Exports (Pty) Ltd, before any equipment is delivered.
The payment is designated for the “mobilisation of the supplier’s obligations under the agreement.”
Mahere argues that this advance effectively represents the “true value of the equipment,” suggesting the remaining sum is an inflated figure, a practice she claims was also observed in past ballot printing contracts.
Mahere highlighted a pattern in state contracts awarded to Chivayo, citing previous deals that she alleges yielded questionable results despite huge payments.
She pointed to a US$5.6 million payment for a solar farm that reportedly resulted in a “shack,” and a US$40 million contract for ballot papers that she claims were delivered late and caused confusion for both CCC and ZANU PF parties.Wrote Mahere:
They want to give him US$412 million for cancer treatment equipment. What do you think he will do?
In a direct address to Chivayo on social media, Mahere posed a series of pointed questions about the contract.
She demanded to know the date on which his South African company, TTM Global Medical Exports (Pty) Ltd, tendered for the supply of the equipment, and whether a copy of the call for public tenders exists.
Furthermore, Mahere pressed Chivayo to explain the basis for the nearly half a billion US dollar value of the contract.
She particularly questioned how his company was awarded such a substantial contract given that TTM Global Medical Exports (Pty) Ltd reportedly “came into existence in November 2024, meaning that it is less than a year old.”
Mahere also raised concerns about the company’s physical address being listed as a hotel, asking if it is a “briefcase company” and if it “manufacture[s] cancer treatment equipment at Da Vinci Hotel and Suites.”