Detective Kedha’s Private Firm Hits Back At ZRP In Stolen Land Cruiser Row

In a statement issued on Sunday, 22 June, the firm responded to a report published by The Herald, which quoted ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi as saying Interpol operates through official police structures and not in collaboration with private entities or investigators.
Matrix strongly refuted that position, asserting that Interpol is an international organisation made up of multiple sovereign member states, and cannot be represented by any single national police authority.
The firm also took exception to implications that cast doubt on the legitimacy of its role in the Land Cruiser investigation.
Matrix asserted that it had been lawfully engaged by the complainant and that its operatives had successfully traced and recovered the vehicle in Malawi, all while operating fully within Zimbabwe’s legal and regulatory framework. The statement reads:
Interpol is an international organization comprising multiple member countries, and in all progressive jurisdictions, the role and legitimacy of Private Investigators is clearly recognized.
With specific reference to the recent recovery of a stolen Land Cruiser, we wish to clarify that Matrix Private Investigations and Security was lawfully engaged by the complainant to carry out investigations. Our team successfully traced and located the vehicle in Malawi.
Any statements casting doubt on the authenticity of this recovery are not only misleading but undermine a legitimate process undertaken by a licensed firm.
The statement further affirms that Matrix Private Investigations and Security is a duly registered and licensed entity under Zimbabwean law, operating within the country’s legal framework and maintaining professional partnerships with investigative counterparts worldwide to ensure seamless and effective operations. It added:
As a nation striving toward modernization and progress across all sectors, any form of unprofessional conduct not only undermines Zimbabwe’s Vision of becoming an upper middle-income economy but also risks projecting a regressive image among our peer nations.
We urge members of the public to disregard unfounded reports and to seek information from verified and credible sources.