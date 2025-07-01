Mastermind Behind US$600K Heist At Rafiq Adam’s Office Arrested

Rafiq Adam, a respected figure in Zimbabwean business circles and a former football administrator, is best known for his tenure as Dynamos chairman and as team manager of the national team, the Warriors, during the famed “Dream Team” era.
The court heard that Samson Gora, a driver employed by Adam’s company, Merchantman Enterprises, allegedly supplied key information about the movement and storage of large sums of cash at the company’s offices on Cameroon Street in the capital.
Gora is alleged to have conspired with Nyengerayi Chikwadze, Oscar Muchenje, and two unidentified foreign nationals still at large.
The gang, posing as prospective clients, reportedly stormed the premises armed with a pistol on 16 June 2025.
During the robbery, one of the suspects allegedly struck Adam with the butt of the weapon and demanded keys to the company safe.
In fear for his life, Adam complied, allowing the robbers to access the safe and steal US$500,000 in cash along with other valuables, pushing the total haul to US$600,000.
Gora was arrested on 27 June after CID Homicide detectives received intelligence linking him to the heist.
During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to being the inside man and admitted to receiving US$10,000 as his share of the loot.
Further investigations led to the recovery of US$4,400 in cash and a Toyota Hiace vehicle allegedly purchased with proceeds from the robbery. The vehicle was found hidden at his brother Willard Gora’s residence.