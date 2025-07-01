Smuggled Chicken Meat Bound For Harare Seized And Destroyed

The meat, believed to have been smuggled from South Africa and destined for Harare, was seized at the 30km peg from Masvingo near Mushagashe Training Centre along the Masvingo-Harare Road.
Masvingo City Council’s Public Relations Officer, Ashleigh Jinjika, confirmed the operation to TellZim News, saying that the intercepted meat had no veterinary clearance or supporting documentation and was therefore considered unfit for human consumption.
The consignment was destroyed at Cambria Landfill under the supervision of municipal health inspectors and a veterinary team. Said Jinjika:
The meat had no proper veterinary clearance and documentation, was deemed unsafe for human consumption and posed a serious public health risk.
The importation of meat is illegal so we confiscate to safeguard the community from GMOs and also protect our local market because smuggled goods are usually stolen and do not pay duty so they become cheap.
Council urges residents and vendors to only source meat from licensed and inspected suppliers to ensure community safety and prevent the spread of diseases and we remain committed to protecting public health through strict enforcement of food safety standards.
Chicken cuts smuggled from South Africa are increasingly dominating menus at local restaurants, backyard food outlets, and fast-food chains across Zimbabwe, posing a serious public health risk.
In April 2025, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) intercepted a truck carrying four tonnes of suspected smuggled chicken near Mahusekwa in Mashonaland East.
The consignment is believed to have entered the country illegally through the Beitbridge Border Post. Seven people were arrested in connection with the incident.