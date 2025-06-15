UK and Zimbabwe prepare to renew relations after decades of hostility

HARARE – Zimbabwe and former colonial power, Britain, have had an uneasy relationship since independence in 1980.
Relations deteriorated even further in February 2000, because of then-president Robert Mugabe’s land grab programme.
Now, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, wants a better relationship between the two nations.
Lord Ray Collins has delivered this message to the Zimbabwe government, in what is the first trip by a UK cabinet minister to the Southern African country, in seven years.
But this sudden UK change of heart looks slightly suspicious to some people fromZimbabwe.
But whatever the motive, it’s positive news for Zimbabwe.
Last month the UK government removed targeted economic sanctions on 2 ministers,
2 security chiefs and a defence company.
eNCA correspondent Pindai Dube reports.