Walter Mzembi To Spend Fourth Night In Custody

The inquiry seeks to establish why Mzembi failed to attend court proceedings back in 2018, where he was facing charges of criminal abuse of office and theft of trust property during his time as a government minister.
Mzembi was ordered by the State to provide reasons for his failure to attend the earlier proceedings when he appeared in court on Monday.
The former minister was arrested on Friday by officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).
He made an initial court appearance on Saturday and was remanded in custody.
The court is now expected to deliver its ruling on the default inquiry on Tuesday.