Zimbabwe’s Health Minister Reassures Nation On ARV Availability

His remarks follow growing concern that low-income countries could face shortages of HIV medication, triggered by an executive order signed in January by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The order has raised alarms globally, with health advocates warning that it could disrupt international supply chains for essential medicines, including ARVs.
Speaking to ZBC News, Mombeshora said Zimbabwe had acted proactively in anticipation of such disruptions and now has sufficient ARV stocks in place to meet current national needs. He said:
As I have said previously, we began the year with sufficient ARV stocks to last until the end of June. Following the announcement of the executive order by the United States, the Government acted swiftly by placing new orders through two suppliers to close the anticipated gap.
The stocks are now in place to cover us up to the end of the year, not yet completely delivered. We started receiving the medicines about three or four weeks ago and we are hoping by the end of the first or second week of July, all deliveries will have been completed.
We can assure the nation that we have enough stocks for ARVs up to the end of the year. We are now working on a plan because we start procuring before they run out so that we also cover the next six months from January 2026 to June 2026.