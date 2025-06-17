ZRP Sued Over Blessed Juruvenge’s Murder In Police Custody

Juruvenge’s widow, Mellisa Manyepa (his half-sister), and Jim (a family member) have filed a notice of intention to sue for damages, claiming their loved one was intentionally and unlawfully killed while in detention at Ruwa Police Station.
They are being represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Paidamoyo Saurombe of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).
According to the family’s account, Juruvenge was arrested on May 27, 2025, by Constable Prince Ndavambi of Ruwa Police Station, accompanied by a Mr. Maphosa. He was taken from his residence to Ruwa Police Station.
Later, Constable Ndavambi summoned Juruvenge’s half-sister, Mellisa Manyepa, to the station.
Upon her arrival, she alleges Constable Ndavambi began interrogating her about “harbouring an accused person” and allegedly extorting US$100 from Maphosa.
Manyepa claims she was then severely assaulted by Constable Ndavambi with a hoe handle on her legs while seated, to the point where the handle broke.
A female police officer present reportedly pleaded with Ndavambi to stop, but her pleas were ignored.
The ZLHR statement details that Constable Ndavambi then fetched Juruvenge from the holding cells, brought him into the same office, and proceeded to assault him “all over the body with a hoe handle while he was handcuffed.”
Manyepa estimates the brutal assault on Juruvenge lasted between 40 minutes to an hour.
Manyepa claims that during the ordeal, Ndavambi chillingly told her she would “cry until tears of blood stream out from her eyes” and showed her a nearby coffin, saying Juruvenge would “go into the coffin because the police at Ruwa Police Station heavily assault people.”
Ndavambi also allegedly told Manyepa he was smoking cannabis “so that he would be unreasonable.”
Despite Juruvenge being unable to stand due to his injuries and requesting water, his request was allegedly denied by Ndavambi and a female officer.
Ndavambi then allegedly “grabbed Juruvenge by the neck and frog-marched him out of the office,” instructing Manyepa to go home and find money for him and Maphosa.
The next morning, May 28, 2025, Manyepa was called back to Ruwa Police Station by the Officer In Charge.
She was informed that Juruvenge had “stopped breathing during the night” and had subsequently died after being taken to a “rehabilitation centre.”
Manyepa immediately informed the Officer In Charge that Juruvenge had died from the injuries inflicted by Constable Ndavambi’s assaults the previous day.
She later identified his body, noting visible injuries beneath his feet, on his legs, and on his back. Manyepa herself continues to experience severe pain from the assault she endured.
Juruvenge’s family, including his pregnant widow, argues that Constable Ndavambi “intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of Juruvenge,” violating his constitutional right to life.
They also contend that the assaults on both Juruvenge and Manyepa amounted to “inhuman, degrading treatment and excessive use of force.”
The lawsuit also implicates the Officer In Charge at Ruwa Police Station, alleging a “breach of duty of care” by failing to prevent police premises from being used as “torture chambers.”
Juruvenge’s dependents, who relied on him as their breadwinner (employed as a driver at Bakers Inn and also engaged in welding and running a tuckshop), state they have lost their financial support due to his death and are receiving psychological assistance for their trauma.
The family argues that Commissioner-General Mutamba and Minister Kazembe are “vicariously liable” for the harm suffered, as Constable Ndavambi was acting within the scope of his duties as a police officer during the alleged fatal assault.
The ZLHR said that the total sum of damages being claimed will be computed and furnished to Mutamba and Kazembe in summons, which their lawyers will file in court.