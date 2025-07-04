City Of Harare Dismisses Media Report On 24-Hour Parking As Fabrication

The City stressed that any changes to parking regulations would be communicated transparently through official channels.
In a public notice issued on Thursday, 03 July, the local authority clarified that no such policy has ever been proposed or considered. Part of the notice reads:
The City of Harare has taken note of a false and malicious story by local media claiming that it is planning a 24 hr parking fees policy. This is untrue and has never even been considered.
The Council urged residents to disregard the circulating reports and to rely solely on verified information from the municipality.
The statement appears to be a direct response to speculative reports and social media commentary that suggested the city was preparing to extend parking fees beyond the current 8 AM to 4 PM schedule.
As of now, parking fees in Harare remain limited to standard business hours, and no official proposal has been tabled to alter that arrangement.