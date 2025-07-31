Government Pays US$25,000 To Victim Of 01 August 2018 Army Shooting

The payout follows years of legal battles after Mutimutema sustained serious eye injuries caused by flying glass when soldiers fired live ammunition into a building housing his offices.
Mutimutema, a labour law specialist who was working for the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) at the time, was injured on 1 August 2018, during nationwide protests over delayed election results.
The protests, which broke out in central Harare, were violently suppressed by the Zimbabwe National Army, resulting in the deaths of at least six civilians and injuries to dozens more.
While Mutimutema was inside his office at Gorlon House, a bullet fired by soldiers shattered a window, sending shards of glass into his eyes.
He was left partially blind and has since undergone three unsuccessful surgeries to remove the fine particles embedded in his eyes.
Mutimutema sued Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, and Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga (formerly Stephen Mutamba), seeking compensation for pain, suffering, and medical expenses.
He was represented by human rights lawyer Obey Shava of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).
Although the High Court had initially awarded him ZWL$295,000 in November 2020, the amount had become virtually worthless due to inflation.
Mutimutema successfully applied to amend his claim to US dollars, citing the devaluation of the local currency and ongoing medical costs.
On 29 July 2025, the Ministry of Defence, led by Muchinguri, agreed to settle the matter by paying Mutimutema US$25,000 as compensation for current and future medical expenses, pain and suffering, and general damages.
According to the ZLHR, the case adds to growing criticism over the government’s handling of the aftermath of the 2018 shootings.
A Commission of Inquiry chaired by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe had recommended compensation for victims and prosecution of perpetrators.
However, to date, no known prosecutions have been made, and only a handful of victims have received compensation.