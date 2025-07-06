16:04 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Luke-ing the Beast in the Eye, SPECIAL REPORT: “President” Sekeramayi , the coup and Mugabe’s manic phone call to Zuma,

It is May 2017 and President Robert Mugabe is in Cancun, a resort town in Mexico attending a UN global conference on Disaster Risk Reduction. While ensconced in his hotel suite, Mugabe summons Saviour Kasukuwere, one of three Cabinet Ministers accompanying him. In a seven-hour private conversation in the presidential suite, Mugabe tells Kasukuwere, then the Zanu PF political commissar, that he planned to retire at the ZANU PF extra-ordinary Congress in December that year 2017 and he wanted Sydney Sekeramayi to take over from him.