Morton Jaffray Plant Maintenance Disrupts Water Supply In Harare

The maintenance work will take place from the 18th to the 20th of July 2025.
During this period, water supply will be disrupted in several areas, particularly the North Eastern suburbs, including Greendale, Mandara, Chikurubi, and Chisipite. Eastern suburbs such as Mabvuku, Tafara, Zimre Park, Epworth, and Ventersburg will also be affected.
The council has apologised for the inconvenience and urged residents in the affected areas to make necessary preparations and conserve water during the maintenance period.