PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 14/2025

There are nine open Committee meetings scheduled for this week, as indicated below.

Open Committee Meetings This Week

“Open”, in the context of committee meetings, means that the meetings are open to attendance by members of the public, but as observers only.  Members of the public wishing to attend meetings in the New Parliament Building will need to produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.

Monday 7th July at 2 p.m.

Portfolio Committee on Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training on its 2024 third and fourth quarter Budget Performance Reports

Venue:  Committee Room 7, second floor, New Parliament Building.

Monday 7th July at 2 p.m.

Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development

Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Indigenous Investments and Development Agency on the petition for the transport and haulage reserved sector

Venue:  Committee Room 6, second floor, New Parliament Building.

Monday 7th July at 2 p.m.

Portfolio Committee on Women Affairs, Community and SMEs Development

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development and the Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank on the Bank’s accessibility and visibility

Venue:  Committee Room 2, first floor, New Parliament Building.

Monday 7th July at 2 p.m.

Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion

Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority on revenue collection measures and performance

Venue:  Committee Room 5, first floor, New Parliament Building.

Tuesday 8th July at 10 a.m.

Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Oral evidence from the CMED on 11 vehicles auctioned for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Venue:  Committee Room 5, first floor, New Parliament Building.

Tuesday 8th July at 10 a.m.

Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce

Oral evidence from Delta Corporation and the Bakers Association of Zimbabwe on challenges faced in the sugar value chain

Venue:  Committee Room 7, second floor, New Parliament Building.

Tuesday 8th July at 10 a.m.

Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development

Oral evidence from the Grain Marketing Board on its preparedness for the current marketing season

Venue:  Committee Room 11, third floor, New Parliament Building.

Tuesday 8th July at 10 a.m.

Thematic Committee on Sustainable Development Goals

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training on the provision of decent work for women, young people and persons with disabilities

Venue:  Committee Room 6, second floor, New Parliament Building.

Tuesday 8th July at 10:30 a.m.

Joint Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce and Thematic Committee on Indigenisation and Empowerment

Oral evidence from the Attorney-General’s Office on progress in drafting the Economic Empowerment Bill

Venue:  Committee Room 2, first floor, New Parliament Building.

