Police Arrest Seven Company Executives For Manufacturing Fake Alcohol

Some of the illicit brews, including one branded JAY-DOX, were reportedly made from ethanol, water, and flavouring agents before being sold to retail outlets and unsuspecting members of the public.
In a statement, the ZRP said investigations are ongoing and more details will be released in due course.
Meanwhile, in separate operations, police made a series of arrests related to drug and contraband offences.
On 30 June 2025, Evans Manyanye (38) was arrested at the North Bound Bus Terminal in Beitbridge for unlawful possession of dagga. He was apprehended during routine stop-and-search operations.
Later that day, acting on a tip-off, officers arrested Prince Piano (33) and seized a large consignment of unregistered medicinal products.
The haul included 540 bottles of Broncleer cough syrup and 40 bottles of Astra Pain syrup, which had been concealed inside boxes of oats and full-cream milk on a bus trailer.
On 1 July, three men, Tuesday Madoro (43), Walter Magore (42), and Wilson Mukachana (33), were arrested at the Parks illegal crossing point with 10.5 kilogrammes of dagga in their possession.
In a separate case the same day, police arrested Shyleen Johane (35) at a local service station, also for unlawful possession of dagga.