THE NEW REGIME OF LOOTERS: KLEPTOCRACY, CROSS-BORDER CRIME & PRESIDENTIAL IMPUNITY IN SOUTHERN AFRICA

In a chilling turn of continental politics, organised crime has taken a distinctly presidential character in Southern Africa. Cross-border syndicates now thrive not despite the state but because of it. The long arms of state-sanctioned criminality stretch from Harare to Pretoria, lubricated by political complicity, military collusion, and the steady erosion of conscience from governance.
In South Africa, General Nhlanhla Lucky Mkhwanazi, the Provincial Police Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, recently dropped a political bombshell: Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, is operating not merely as a political entity but as “an international criminal organisation.” His report to the South African presidency was blunt, incendiary, and damning.
It implicates high-ranking ZANU PF officials, including individuals linked directly to the office of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in a murky web of money laundering, smuggling, and the deployment of Zimbabwean military-trained hitmen in South Africa’s volatile political violence scene.
Yet the most damning indictment of all might not be in the report itself but in Harare’s silence and the Zimbabwean President’s own public defence of one of the accused: controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo. Mnangagwa, rather than initiating an audit or investigation, dared the public to show “whose money was stolen” before they complain.
In Southern Africa today, theft comes not as scandal but as policy.
I. The General’s Alarm: A State within States:
General Mkhwanazi’s report is not the usual diplomatic note passed between bureaucrats. It is a forensic, no-holds-barred document implicating the Zimbabwean ruling elite in operations that include illegal movement of goods, minerals, cash, and trained personnel across borders. The beneficiaries, according to the report, are not just illicit traders or unknown warlords. They are individuals with ties to the presidencies of both South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Some of the money laundering and smuggling operations are reportedly run through conduits tied to President Mnangagwa’s allies. The report names both Wicknell Chivayo and fuel magnate Kudakwashe Tagwirei — names that are now synonymous with Zimbabwe’s industrial-scale looting.
Even more chilling is the report’s claim that Zimbabwean military-trained personnel have been embedded in South Africa’s underworld violence, especially in KwaZulu-Natal’s ongoing ANC factional killings. In other words, the violence in South Africa is no longer just local — it has gone international, with foreign-trained assassins working alongside local criminal factions.
Mkhwanazi’s words were unequivocal: “Zimbabwe is now a laundering zone. ZANU PF has mutated into a profit-driven syndicate.”
II. From Liberation to Laundering: The Fall of Movements:
Once proud liberation movements, both ZANU PF and the ANC are now being exposed as mutual enablers of kleptocracy. From the arms deal scandals under Thabo Mbeki, to Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla rot and the Gupta empire, the ANC’s descent into corruption has been as spectacular as it has been tragic. But the Zimbabwean trajectory is even more brazen.
After Robert Mugabe’s 1980s era scandals like Willowgate, which at least resulted in public hearings, resignations, and even the tragic suicide of Maurice Nyagumbo, Zimbabweans could still believe in national conscience. The Sandura Commission represented a government willing to face its own demons, albeit briefly.
Compare that to today’s scandal culture under Mnangagwa, where looters are awarded honorary doctorates and drive convoys of imported luxury vehicles, waving at the masses they have robbed blind. Where Mugabe called out corruption, Mnangagwa defends it in broad daylight.
He called Chivayo “a generous man,” a philanthropist — this despite no known legitimate business to justify Chivayo’s extravagant wealth, which includes million-dollar contracts awarded under opaque terms by the very government that now defends him.
III. The Shelved ZEC Scandal: South Africa’s Unanswered Cry:
Perhaps the most damning indication of state-level impunity came when South African financial intelligence authorities submitted a corruption dossier to Zimbabwe’s Reserve Bank, detailing suspicious payments involving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), tied to election material procurement.
Instead of investigating, the Reserve Bank reportedly shelved the report without response. This is no mere administrative lapse. This is state complicity in shielding electoral corruption. The ZEC tender payments — traced via accounts linked to companies allegedly acting as fronts for Zimbabwean officials — were flagged for violating anti-money laundering protocols.
The money trail, linked to inflated payments for ballot materials and services, appears to have funnelled back into political campaigns and personal offshore accounts. Such operations, had they occurred in any functioning democracy, would spark resignations or arrests. In Zimbabwe, they trigger presidential endorsement.
IV. Chivayo: The Poster Boy of Presidential Banditry:
Wicknell Chivayo has become a symbol — not of philanthropy, but of the obscene convergence of state power and criminal enrichment. From the multi-million dollar Gwanda solar project, which remains incomplete years after massive prepayments, to recent vehicle giveaways to musicians, influencers, and ZANU PF-aligned clergy, Chivayo operates like a mafia don in golden robes.
When citizens cried foul, Mnangagwa’s retort was unrepentant: “If anyone says he stole, let them report to the police whose money was stolen.” Not only is this a gross abdication of leadership, but a green light to the criminal underworld. It is the Head of State instructing the nation that accountability must now be outsourced to victims, not the state.
How did we come to this point where theft is defended before it is investigated, where the presidency speaks like a defence lawyer in a fraud trial?
V. The Tagwirei Connection: Fueling Kleptocracy:
Kudakwashe Tagwirei, another shadowy figure close to Mnangagwa, has been the face of Zimbabwe’s fuel monopoly, commanding Sakunda Holdings and controlling significant infrastructure through alleged sweetheart deals with government. His dealings with Trafigura and Command Agriculture have drawn international attention and U.S. sanctions.
Yet domestically, Tagwirei is virtually untouchable. Parliamentarians whisper, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) dithers, and the Reserve Bank continues to dance around regulatory oversight.
He is the kingmaker behind political campaigns, the financier of rallies, and the unseen hand behind many state tenders. Like Chivayo, Tagwirei enjoys the unique privilege of looting in peace.
VI. Selebi, Zuma, Mnangagwa: A Tale of Three Presidents and Their Shadows
In 2010, South Africa’s police commissioner and Interpol head Jackie Selebi was sentenced to 15 years for corruption — a global embarrassment, but also a triumph of accountability.
Under Jacob Zuma, the rot deepened, culminating in the infamous Nkandla scandal where state funds were used to upgrade the President’s private homestead. Civil society outrage led to a constitutional ruling that Zuma had violated his oath of office.
And then comes Emmerson Mnangagwa — not as one caught and exposed, but as one unrepentantly defiant. Where Zuma was forced to account, Mnangagwa mocks accountability. Where Selebi fell, Mnangagwa’s cronies rise with medals.
This isn’t just kleptocracy. It’s a mafia presidency.
VII. The Myth of Reform: ZACC, RBZ, and Other Decorative Institutions:
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is a textbook example of window dressing. Largely appointed by the President, ZACC has yet to initiate or complete any significant prosecution involving those in Mnangagwa’s inner circle.
The RBZ, too, has become a facilitator of opacity. From failing to respond to the ZEC money laundering allegations, to its evasive role in funding Command Agriculture and issuing currency through shadowy intermediaries, the RBZ operates like an accomplice more than a regulator.
What exists is not just a failure of institutions — it is their deliberate hollowing-out to facilitate elite impunity.
VIII. What Sankara Would Say: A Revolutionary Contrast:
Thomas Sankara, the martyred leader of Burkina Faso, once said: “He who feeds you, controls you.” In Zimbabwe, those who loot from you, rule you. And those who feed off stolen wealth, parade themselves as benefactors.
Sankara would be turning in his grave to see the revolutionary language of the liberation struggle twisted to justify elite enrichment. He preached self-sacrifice; our rulers now practise self-enrichment.
So would Kwame Nkrumah, who warned that neocolonialism is often administered by native agents in European suits. In Zimbabwe, it is administered by luxury convoy drivers escorted by starving soldiers.
IX. Conclusion: Toward a Citizens’ Reckoning:
Southern Africa is no longer facing an ordinary governance crisis. It is facing a transnational criminal governance model — where presidential palaces double as crime hubs, and elections are financed by loot laundered through banking systems.
Mnangagwa’s open defence of Chivayo, the RBZ’s silence on South African corruption reports, and the ZACC’s inaction are not isolated failures. They are symptoms of a political system captured by looters in party regalia.
The call now is not merely for reform. It is for resistance — civic, legal, journalistic, and, where necessary, revolutionary. We must ask: how long shall we remain spectators in a theatre of theft?
Let this not be another Sandura moment that fades into nostalgia. Let this be the awakening.
NB. I will be serialising detailed parts of this combined article into 4 parts, each detailing what has been summarised in this article.Post published in: Featured