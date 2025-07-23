What was once a basic municipal service has now become a severe health hazard, leaving families frustrated and demanding urgent intervention.

For years, residents have endured sewage spilling into their homes and yards, especially during the rainy season or when municipal water is restored, often without any support from authorities.

While the City of Bulawayo has acknowledged the problem, affected residents say promises mean little without visible action on the ground.

Michael Ndlovu, a representative of Ward 28 under the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), said the infrastructure has not been maintained for decades.

“These drainages haven’t been repaired since the time of [Ian] Smith. We’re now forced to live among faeces and disease. The council should just admit it has run out of resources, because clearly, nothing has been done to help residents,” Ndlovu said.

He added that the issue had escalated beyond a sanitation crisis and now posed a humanitarian emergency, affecting more than 40 homes.

“Children are getting sick. Some people can’t even cook inside their homes because the smell is unbearable. The council keeps saying they’re ‘planning’. We’re tired of plans, we want action. When they do come, they patch things up and the next day, the drains are blocked again,” he said.

Patrick Sibanda, another resident who lives near the local shopping centre, described daily life as a struggle against constant contamination.

“My house smells of faeces. When the drainage system blocks, it’s not just water, it’s sewage from the shops flowing into our yards and homes. When I flush the toilet, I get waste coming from the terminus instead of my own. We try to sit down and eat, but all we can smell is sewage,” he said. “It gets even worse during the rainy season or when water is restored, levels rise and sewage overflows directly into homes.”

Noxolo Mahlangu, another resident, said every week when water is restored, she is forced to clean faeces that gush out of the drains.

“I clean sewage out of my house every week. I put sand on it to absorb the smell. I’ve been doing this for three years. Sometimes, when water is brought in the evening, I have to mop and sweep through sewage in the dark while my children cry from the smell. This is my life, sand, water, faeces, repeat,” Mahlangu said.

Thabani Ndebele, another affected resident, said the situation had severely affected his health.

“I got sick cleaning up the mess. I’ve been to hospital more than four times because I was infected by the sewage. The last time council workers came to unblock the pipes, sewage burst out and they just left. They didn’t even come back to clean it up,” he said.

Ward 28 Councillor Ntando Ndlovu, said the local authority is aware of the situation and is undertaking daily maintenance to manage the crisis.

“The council is aware of the persistent sewer blockages in Section 1A, near the terminus. Our teams are conducting daily maintenance, including rodding, jetting, and winching to manage and relieve blockages as they occur,” Councillor Ndlovu said.

He acknowledged the pressure on municipal services due to widespread sewer chokes across the city and a limited response capacity.

“To enhance our response, we’ve subcontracted private companies to assist with technical assessments and remedial works. This ensures that residents continue to receive essential support,” he said.

Ndlovu added that the council currently has no plans to relocate or compensate residents, as efforts remain focused on resolving the sewer blockages.

“A private contractor has been engaged to replace the existing sewer lines and manholes in the affected areas. This is a long-term fix intended to address the root cause of the recurring problems,” he said.

The City of Bulawayo is also conducting technical assessments in identified hotspot areas as part of broader infrastructure upgrades.

“Our aim is to implement lasting improvements, including the replacement of aging or defective lines, to prevent future blockages and improve the reliability of the system,” said Ndlovu.

He assured residents that updates would be shared via the council’s Public Relations Office and his ward office.

“A dedicated community liaison officer is also working closely with subcontractors to provide real-time updates and ensure that residents’ concerns are addressed promptly,” he said.

However, Ndlovu admitted that delays in service delivery were partly due to a shortage of vehicles, equipment, and personnel.

“We recognise the burden this has placed on residents. We are working to optimise the use of available resources to reach all affected areas as swiftly as possible,” he said.

When asked how long it would take to resolve the crisis, Ndlovu said the council could not provide a definitive timeline due to the technical complexity of the work and the unpredictable challenges involved.

“One of the contributing factors is the city’s ongoing water shortages, which hinder sewer flow and worsen blockages. Nevertheless, we remain committed to finding a permanent solution,” he said.