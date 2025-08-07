HARARE – Police have confirmed the deaths of seven people and injuries to 36 others following two separate road traffic accidents in Masvingo and Hwange on August 10 and 11.
The first incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, August 11, at around 2AM along the Mutare-Masvingo road. A Toyota Quantum carrying 22 congregants from the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) veered off the road at the 283-kilometre peg and overturned, killing six passengers on the spot. The vehicle eventually landed back on its wheels.
Sixteen other passengers were injured in the crash and were rushed to Masvingo General Hospital, where they are receiving treatment. The bodies of the deceased were also taken to the same hospital for postmortem.
Police say the names of the victims will be released once their next of kin have been informed.
In a separate incident, one person died while 20 others were injured when a Nissan NP300 overturned along Four Mile Drive near the Hwange Colliery Training Centre. The crash occurred at around 5AM on Sunday, August 10, after the vehicle’s left rim broke, causing it to veer off the road, overturn, and land on its roof.
Authorities are urging motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should avoid speeding and, above all, observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives,” said Police Chief Staff Officer for Press and Public Relations, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, in a statement.
Investigations into both accidents are ongoing.