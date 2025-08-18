Another Fire Ravages Glen View Area 8 Complex

The blaze, which started on Sunday morning, is the second to hit the furniture-manufacturing hub in less than a month, following a similar incident on 27 July 2025, also on a Sunday.
The Harare Fire Brigade managed to extinguish the flames by afternoon, but not before significant destruction had occurred.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage, and the losses incurred.
Harare City Council’s Small and Medium Enterprises Committee chairperson, Councillor Denford Ngadziore, said the Chemhanza area in Glen View 3 had been identified for the temporary relocation of affected traders.
Last month’s fire destroyed approximately 25 per cent of the complex, leaving roughly 700 traders to count their losses.
While the exact cause has not yet been confirmed, investigators suspect it may have been triggered by an unattended brazier or an illegal electricity connection.
Following the July incident, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had declared the fire incident a state of disaster.
Such a declaration extends beyond public health concerns and is aimed at addressing emergencies, including natural disasters, explosions, acts of terrorism, or sieges.
Garwe further pledged that the reconstruction of the Glen View complex would include improved road infrastructure, water reticulation, food courts, and modern fire safety systems.
He also called for the compilation of a verified list of affected traders to ensure targeted assistance through the Department of Civil Protection.