British Bishop Runs 268 Miles With Dog, Raises £35,000 To Build School In Matabeleland

They averaged a marathon a day from Edale in the Peak District to Kirk Yetholm in Scotland, climbing nearly 40,000 feet. Dr Gainsborough said on Tuesday:
“Running the equivalent of a marathon a day for ten days was pretty brutal as it is wild and mountainous terrain, and it is quite easy to lose the path.”
He said he wouldn’t go as far as to say he enjoyed it, but finishing without injury was “deeply exhilarating.” Said Dr Gainsborough:
“Jem, who was magnificent throughout, is now enjoying a more sedentary pace in Southfields.”
The Bishop began his run on 1 August to raise £30,000 to improve education in Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland, which is linked to Southwark diocese.
He was inspired by a visit last year, where he saw children walking up to 10km to school, a dangerous journey that keeps many, especially girls, from attending.
The funds will help build schools like St Cecilia’s in Lupane, which is still under construction but already teaching local children.
Midway through his run, he received a video message of support from the Bishop of Matabeleland, Cleophas Lunga, joined by Mothers’ Union members and senior clergy singing outside the cathedral.
Donations have now reached £35,389, with £27,000 given online and £8,000 offline, and more contributions are welcome. Bishop Lunga said:
“We are delighted that you are doing a very good, good thing, not only for your spirit and body, but also for us in Matabeleland.”
He added that the gifts donated would go “a long way to improving the lives of the young people in the villages”. Dr Gainsborough concluded:
“I have been amazed how my run has captured people’s imagination — reflected in a huge amount of support and prayers, and incredible generosity in fundraising.
“To be able to make a difference to the lives of children in our link diocese of Matabeleland so they no longer have to walk long distances to school means more than I can say and makes all the pain and heartache worth it. Thanks be to God!”