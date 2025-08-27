BULAWAYO – Property worth more than US$500,000 was destroyed after three separate fires broke out across Bulawayo on Monday, prompting urgent warnings from mayor David Coltart against reckless burning of garden refuse during the dry season.
In a statement, Coltart said city fire crews had endured an “exceptionally busy day” battling the blazes, which stretched resources and left at least one home completely gutted.
“I was deeply gratified to see the amazing courage, expertise and commitment of our teams this evening,” the mayor said after visiting one of the affected scenes in Burnside.
One of the fires, which destroyed a private dwelling, was traced to workers who had been burning brush at a neighbouring property.
“It is an offence to burn garden refuse. Section 31 of our municipal by-laws makes it an offence to burn rubbish,” Coltart said. “Aside from it being an offence, I appeal to all residents not to burn anything at this hot, dry, windy time of year. It can cause massive loss of property and sometimes lives. Please think before you burn anything.”
The fires, fanned by strong winds and soaring late-winter temperatures, spread rapidly before being brought under control by the Bulawayo Fire Brigade. No fatalities were recorded, though residents reported significant losses of household goods, furniture and personal effects.
Bulawayo, like much of Zimbabwe, is currently experiencing hot, dry and windy conditions that increase the risk of runaway fires.
Environmental agencies have repeatedly warned that careless open burning is one of the leading causes of veld and urban fires, which frequently result in costly damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.
The Bulawayo City Council has urged residents to exercise extreme caution and to make use of proper waste disposal services instead of burning refuse, as the city braces for more fire risks during the peak of the dry season.