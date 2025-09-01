Can it truly be called empowerment if women still believe their worth lies in pleasing men’s desires?

A quick scroll through platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, or even Facebook, and it is hard to miss content of women dressed in revealing outfits, dancing suggestively, or posing in ways that are meant to stir desire.
I have often wondered: why is this the case?
Why, despite decades of advocacy for gender equality and women’s emancipation, do we still find so many women presenting themselves in ways that appear designed primarily to please men?
What makes this an appealing avenue for countless women, some of whom even defend it as a form of liberation, when in reality it still plays into the age-old narrative of female sexuality being a commodity for male pleasure?
We live in an era that should be marked by the celebration of women as equals in every sphere of life.
Women have broken into corporate boardrooms, are leading governments, and are making groundbreaking discoveries in science and technology.
Yet, mainstream culture—social media, music videos, movies, and even so-called reality shows—still largely revolves around the portrayal of women as sexual objects.
The female body is consistently packaged as the ultimate product, a tool for attention, and a currency for fame or financial gain.
If women have indeed achieved a measure of liberation, why does the world continue to celebrate their bodies more than their brains, and why are women themselves actively embracing this model of self-presentation?
One explanation lies in the simple reality of attention economics.
The digital age has made visibility and virality synonymous with value.
Algorithms are designed to promote what draws the most engagement, and time and again it has been proven that sexually provocative content performs better than any other.
A video of a scantily dressed woman dancing will draw far more clicks and shares than footage of a female engineer showcasing a brilliant innovation.
The algorithms reflect human desire, and unfortunately, human desire is still heavily skewed towards sexual gratification.
This means women who play into this narrative often find quicker, easier financial rewards than those who pursue recognition in traditionally male-dominated spaces like science, business, or politics.
Climbing the corporate ladder can take decades, while a few viral videos of half-naked dances can secure sponsorship deals and brand endorsements almost overnight.
But the paradox deepens.
Many women justify this type of self-presentation by claiming they are “doing it for themselves.”
They argue that posting sexually provocative pictures or videos is an act of empowerment—a choice—a reclaiming of their sexuality from the clutches of patriarchy.
But choice is never made in a vacuum.
It is made within a system, and our system, for all its progress, is still wired to reward conformity to a patriarchal standard.
One must then question whether this is truly empowerment, or simply a repackaging of the same patriarchal script that has always existed.
Thus, a woman making a “choice” to present herself in a certain way is often making a rational calculation within an economy that offers tangible rewards—followers, income, fame—for that specific performance.
When the majority of those consuming, liking, and sharing such content are men, can we really say this is about female liberation?
Is it not more accurate to describe it as women marketing themselves in the same way society has always demanded, but under the deceptive banner of choice and empowerment?
Of course, it would be unfair to place all blame solely on women.
The structures of our societies continue to privilege the sexualization of women over their other achievements.
Entertainment industries—from Hollywood to Nollywood, from the music industry to fashion—have always promoted the idea that a woman’s value is tied to her beauty and her ability to arouse male desire.
Even in professional spaces, women are often judged first by their looks before their competence.
The digital age has not created this narrative; it has merely amplified it.
Still, it is troubling to see so many women embracing the role of sex objects with such vigor.
We are in a world where young girls are growing up believing that their worth lies in how attractive they appear to men, not in their intelligence, hard work, or creativity.
We must move beyond the simplistic idea of patriarchy as a boardroom of men dictating rules.
It is a cultural water in which we all swim, and we have absorbed its toxins and nutrients alike.
From their earliest moments, girls are praised for being “pretty” and “sweet,” while boys are commended for being “strong” and “smart.”
The lesson is subtle, relentless, and effective: a woman’s primary currency is her desirability.
By the time she is an adult, the male gaze is no longer an external force to be managed; it has become the internal voice that narrates her self-worth.
The desire to be found attractive feels personal, innate, a source of private validation, rather than what it often is: a conditioned response to a societal demand.
This is why the competition can appear so fierce; women are not just competing for male attention, but for a sense of their own value in a system that has taught them they are valuable primarily when they are desired.
It is increasingly common for teenage girls to idolize influencers who gained fame by posting provocative content rather than those who achieved success through academic, entrepreneurial, or political pursuits.
This signals a troubling reversal of the very progress women’s emancipation was supposed to deliver.
Instead of escaping the chains of objectification, women may simply be polishing them to appear more glamorous and rewarding.
The truth is that resisting this narrative requires tremendous effort.
To build a career in science, politics, or business requires years of study, sacrifice, and resilience against systemic sexism and barriers.
To gain fame and money through sexualized content, however, requires little more than a camera phone and a willingness to reveal one’s body.
The path of least resistance has always been alluring, and in an age of economic hardship, many women find the latter option more tempting.
After all, the platforms themselves incentivize it with algorithms that reward what excites the masses.
Yet, we must ask ourselves as a society: is this truly progress?
Have we simply replaced one form of oppression with another?
Women may feel they are in control when they post provocative content, but in reality, they are still trapped in a system that defines their worth in relation to men’s desire.
Liberation should mean breaking free from that definition entirely.
The system perfects itself by selling liberation back to us.
The most modern adaptation of this dynamic is the powerful illusion of “empowerment.”
What was once forced is now chosen, and that act of choosing feels like victory.
And in a very real sense, it is—compared to the alternative of having no voice at all.
But this is where the mirage becomes most potent.
The language of empowerment has been co-opted to describe actions that still service the old paradigm
True empowerment should mean a world where women are celebrated for their leadership, their inventions, their ideas, and their courage, not merely for how well they can pose for a camera.
There is nothing inherently wrong with women embracing their sexuality.
Human sexuality is a natural part of life.
The problem arises when sexuality becomes the primary or dominant lens through which women are valued and through which they themselves choose to be seen.
When empowerment is reduced to the freedom to be objectified, it ceases to be liberation at all.
Instead, it becomes a clever disguise for submission to the same patriarchal gaze that has existed for centuries.
The saddest part is that the digital economy continues to punish women who take the harder route.
A female scientist posting her groundbreaking innovation will barely get a fraction of the attention a woman in a bikini might.
And so, the cycle perpetuates itself.
Women who choose to prioritize intellectual or professional pursuits over sexual self-display are often invisible in a world dominated by clicks, likes, and shares.
Meanwhile, those who conform to the script of sexualization are propelled into fame and wealth, reinforcing the idea that pleasing men is still the most rewarding path available.
This is why I believe that amidst the facade of gender equality and emancipation, we are still deeply entrenched in an old narrative.
The world is not yet celebrating women equally in their diverse accomplishments.
Instead, it is offering applause primarily to those who play into male fantasies.
The algorithms, the industries, and even the audiences are all complicit in this.
But perhaps the most worrying aspect is that women themselves have embraced it, seeing it as empowerment rather than the trap it truly is.
If we are honest, women today are not as free as we like to believe.
They are simply negotiating their oppression under new rules.
The challenge for our generation is to redefine empowerment in a way that goes beyond sexuality, and to create a world where women who excel in boardrooms, laboratories, parliaments, and communities are celebrated just as much—if not more—than those who flaunt their bodies for likes.
Only then will emancipation and gender equality move beyond the façade and into reality.
