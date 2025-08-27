NORTON – The discovery of two bodies in the Katanga area of Norton this week has sparked concerns over possible ritualistic killings and fears of a serial killer on the loose.
The victims are both local residents.
On August 25, the body of Patrice Chipaumire, 40, was found under disturbing circumstances. Police said his body was lying along a footpath near Knowe-Katanga Road “with a deep cut on the throat, flesh removed from the right cheek and with the left arm and genitals mutilated.”
The following morning, the body of Jack Gedion was discovered in a similar state nearby.
The discovery of the bodies has led to widespread speculation about the possibility of a serial killer operating in the community.
Norton legislator Richard Tsvangirayi said the events marked “two very dark days” for the community.
“I share in the deep sorrow and shock these events have caused. My heartfelt condolences go to the families who have lost their loved ones under such painful circumstances,” Tsvangirayi said in a statement on Wednesday. “Please know that your grief is our grief, and you are not alone during this time.”
The MP said he had visited the bereaved families to offer solidarity and pledged to continue supporting them as investigations unfold.
Tsvangirayi also revealed that he had engaged law enforcement authorities, who have since launched investigations into the deaths.
“Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done. We will not rest until answers are found and those responsible are held accountable,” he said.
He further called on police to increase patrols in Katanga to reassure residents and improve community safety in the wake of the incidents. Residents have demanded street lighting.
“To the people of Norton, I urge you to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movements during late hours. While fear and uncertainty weigh heavily on us, let us not lose our sense of community. Let us watch over one another, support the grieving, and remain calm as investigations unfold,” Tsvangirayi urged.