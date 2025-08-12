Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Statement on Heroes’ Day (2025)

The Coalition recognizes and appreciates the solidarity shown by other nations, particularly Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, and many others during Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence.
This important national day should serve as a moment to reflect on our progress regarding the implementation of the values that underpinned Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.
The Coalition emphasizes that the continued shrinking of democratic space and the consolidation of authoritarian rule in Zimbabwe, coupled with corruption and the looting of national resources by political elites, is a complete betrayal of the values of the liberation struggle.
It is disheartening that the current government has perfected the authoritarian tactics reminiscent of the colonial regime, characterized by a disregard for fundamental rights, the weaponization of the law, the capture of the judiciary and independent institutions, and the militarization of key state institutions. These despotic practices undermine the principles of democracy.
Zimbabwe continues to suffer from a legitimacy crisis as the country’s elections fail to meet democratic standards, and the ruling party, ZANU PF, responds to dissenting voices with brute force.
The month of August brings back painful memories of the brutal murder of six unarmed civilians by the military during protests opposing electoral fraud on August 1, 2018.
What is even more disheartening is that President Emmerson Mnangagwa established a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the military shootings, yet he has shown a lack of political will to implement the recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission.
Electoral reforms, as recommended by SADC, remain a distant dream as the ruling party seeks to steer the country toward a one-party state.
Furthermore, the state continues to criminalize the work of civil society organizations through draconian legislation such as the Patriotic Act and the Private Voluntary Organisations Act.
The plundering of national resources by political elites—contrary to the values of the liberation struggle—worsens the inequality gap in Zimbabwe, leaving the majority of Zimbabweans economically marginalized and with little to celebrate from the attainment of independence.
It is the collective duty of progressive Zimbabweans to reclaim the narrative of the liberation war and advocate for democracy and inclusive national development.
Progressive Zimbabweans must prioritize collective dialogue to address the fundamental challenges facing the country, working to move beyond the twin crises of poor governance and illegitimacy.
The Coalition implores the state to uphold the values of the liberation struggle, which include constitutional democracy, transparency, accountability, and respect for citizens’ fundamental rights.
The state must pave the way for nation-building, anchored in respect for the constitution and genuine reconciliation processes to heal the wounds inflicted by atrocities such as Gukurahundi and the violent 2008 elections, among other acts of state-sponsored terror that undermined the concept of nation-building.
Through its constitutional hubs established across the country, the Coalition will intensify efforts to mobilize Zimbabweans to defend the constitution and democratic space. Community mobilization and regional solidarity are crucial in this regard.
The Coalition reiterates that current events in the country signal a complete departure from the ethos of the liberation struggle, clearly revealing that Zimbabwe is independent but NOT FREE.
Mobilizing grassroots communities to defend democratic space is essential for ensuring that Zimbabweans can enjoy the fruits of their independence.Post published in: Featured