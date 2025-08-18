Family Files Complaint After Woman Develops Severe Wound In Private Clinic

Sinai was admitted to the clinic from July 3 to July 9, 2025, reportedly for heart failure and sepsis, receiving IV infusions and injections as part of her treatment.
However, her family was alarmed to discover upon discharge that she had developed a necrotic, blistered wound, which, according to her daughter Eugenia Kamanga, had worsened in less than 10 days. Said Eugenia:
“My mother stated that the nurses were very aggressive with needles despite her telling them to stop.
“This is unacceptable and we need answers and possibly sue them. She cannot sleep at night due to pain and tissue damage.
“No one at the clinic is taking responsibility for this action. We have medical aid; they collected US$165 upfront and US$55 per night.
“We paid for unnecessary tests while they tried to figure out what was going on
“We need closure on this grave violation and lack of nursing skills.”
When contacted by the Zimbabwe Independent, Samuel Leon Clinic management said they were in communication with the family.
Ranganai Mubvumbi, president of the Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe, confirmed that the matter had been referred to the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ) for further investigation. Said Mubvumbi:
“It might take a month or two, depending on the complexity of the issue and the number of people who took care of the person.
“If you feel the medical council was not fair to you, you can appeal to us; the outcome from the authority will then be revealed at the High Court ruling.”