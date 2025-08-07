If people are risking everything to leave the country you lead, then you’ve failed as a leader

There is no louder indictment of failed leadership than the sight of citizens desperate to escape the country of their birth.
When the majority of a nation’s people—particularly the educated, the young, and the skilled—are actively plotting their exit, not out of curiosity but out of necessity, then surely the leadership must admit it has failed.
A newly released Afrobarometer report has pulled back the curtain on a truth Zimbabwe’s rulers have long tried to suppress.
Despite all the rhetoric of “economic growth,” “Vision 2030,” and “upper middle-income economy” dreams, nearly six in ten Zimbabweans are considering emigration.
This is not a minor statistic.
It is a profound and damning reflection of the state of the country under the so-called “Second Republic.”
The reasons are stark, though unsurprising.
Zimbabweans are leaving in search of better work opportunities (58%) and to escape the crushing weight of poverty (32%).
These are not just numbers.
They represent a nurse tired of working without essential equipment; a teacher demoralized by being paid a pittance in a depreciating currency; a graduate stuck at home selling airtime or tomatoes to survive; and a young person who has never known stable electricity, running water, or genuine hope.
When a country’s youth—68% according to the report—are more inclined to flee than to stay and build their homeland, that is not a crisis of migration.
It is a crisis of governance.
It means the dreams of a generation are being exiled by their own government.
It means the regime has created a hostile environment for life, work, and aspiration.
And let us not forget the irony: many of these young people were born after independence, raised on the ideals of sovereignty, self-determination, and empowerment.
But instead, they now feel more oppressed under black majority rule than their grandparents did under colonialism.
They are fleeing the so-called fruits of liberation.
That alone should shame those in power.
Zimbabwe’s rulers often attempt to deflect blame by pointing to Western sanctions, or claim that citizens are simply lured by greener pastures abroad.
But these explanations are both insulting and dishonest.
If life in Zimbabwe were livable—if salaries had dignity, if hospitals functioned, if opportunities were real—no one would risk death crossing borders, endure xenophobia in South Africa, or cling to hope for asylum in Europe.
People are not leaving because they hate Zimbabwe.
They are leaving because Zimbabwe, under this leadership, has become unlivable.
More painfully, it is the best of us who are leaving.
The Afrobarometer study shows that 75% of the most educated Zimbabweans are contemplating emigration.
This means we are bleeding our doctors, engineers, academics, and skilled workers—those who could help rebuild the country—because the government has offered them nothing but despair.
We are exporting human capital not because we have too much, but because we have failed to value it.
A real government would treat such data as an emergency.
Instead, ours remains tone-deaf—preoccupied with praise songs, foreign travel, and empty slogans.
The President speaks often of re-engagement, of attracting investors and tourists.
But how do you attract outsiders when your own people are fleeing?
This mass exodus reveals a fundamental truth: people vote with their feet.
And millions of Zimbabweans have already voted against the regime—by leaving, or preparing to leave.
That is the clearest rejection of all.
No amount of manipulated elections or partisan rallies can undo that reality.
Even more telling is that South Africa remains the top destination, despite well-known risks of xenophobia and exploitation.
When people knowingly choose hardship in another country over hardship at home, you know they have lost all hope in their government.
Zimbabweans would rather be undocumented foreigners than documented citizens of a failed state.
This is not sustainable.
A country cannot develop while exporting its youth and professionals.
A nation cannot progress while burying its hopes in the departure lounge.
Eventually, all that remains is an aging population, a decaying infrastructure, and a ruling elite insulated by privilege and protected by propaganda.
So, what must be done?
First, we must stop normalizing failure.
It is not normal for citizens to risk life and limb to escape their own country.
It is not normal for nurses to earn less than they did 20 years ago.
It is not normal for graduates to hawk groceries while ministers drive luxury cars bought with looted public funds.
These are not acts of fate; they are the consequences of deliberate misgovernance.
Second, we must redefine leadership.
True leadership is not about long speeches or endless promises.
It is about creating conditions in which people can thrive.
It is about building an economy that retains talent, not repels it.
It is about respecting citizens, not ruling over them with fear, lies, and force.
Third, we must raise our voices louder.
Those of us who remain have a duty to speak out.
Silence is complicity.
If we do not challenge this decline, we are effectively endorsing it.
The young cannot be abandoned.
They need a reason to stay, to believe, to invest their futures here.
Lastly, we must call this what it is: a betrayal.
The leadership has betrayed the promise of independence.
They have turned the liberation struggle into a personal inheritance.
And now, they preside over a nation whose brightest dreams are being packed into suitcases.
A good leader inspires people to stay and build.
A failed leader drives them to flee and never look back.
Zimbabwe deserves better.
