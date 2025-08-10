Injured Nurse, Progress Muzuva, Denies Receiving Full Compensation From Health Ministry

Progress Muzuva, a nurse formerly employed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, has challenged the Ministry’s assertion that she received all her entitlements following an injury sustained in the line of duty in 2018.
On Friday, 8 August 2025, the Ministry issued a statement claiming that Muzuva began receiving monthly disability compensation in October 2024 under the Disability Benefits Act, with payments backdated to 2018.
It further stated that she was paid three months’ full salary in August 2020 and received a cash payout in lieu of outstanding leave days in January 2022.
According to the Ministry, although Muzuva was removed from the payroll in 2019 after exceeding the statutory sick leave limits, all her benefits were processed in line with government regulations.
However, in a statement issued the following day, 9 August 2025, Muzuva rejected the Ministry’s account.
She accused the Ministry of deliberately misleading not only Zimbabweans, but also the international community, her colleagues in the health sector, her friends, family, well-wishers, and even President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Below is Muzuva’s statement issued on Saturday, 09 Augusts 2025.
PROGRESS MUZUVA RESPONSE TO THE MISLEADING, COVER-UP AND ASSISTANCE DEPRIVING PRESS STATEMENT ISSUED ON 8/08/25 BY THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND CHILD CARE(MoHCC), ZIMBABWE.
Masvingo, 9 August 2025
I Progress Muzuva has noted with concern the cover-up Press Release issued by the Ministry of Health and Child Care yesterday 8/08/25 and has been left with no option rather than to clarify the issues raised using the same channel the Ministry has selected not only to decieve the people around the world but Zimbabweans in general, friends, health fraternity of Zimbabwe, family, well wishers and the executive, particularly the president of the Republic of Zimbabwe H.E Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa.
I appreciate that the Ministry acknowledged that my injury was sustained in the line of duty, saving an innocent life alive to this day.
I am however, shocked by the Ministry’s pledge that all matters are addressed by applicable laws, regulations and established procedures which is the opposite considering the treatment I have received so far from the MoHCC, and am sure I might not be the only one abused, harrased, neglected, especially starting from Bikita district, Masvingo Province and the Ministry Head office.
Following the press release by the Ministry yesterday, which tries to cover their evil deeds against me, I want the world to know the following:
2. Compensatory Sick Leave and Injury-on-Duty Benefits
The ministry is not honest in indicating that Sick leave(Compensatory) was processed, unless they have done it now as a cover-up after my issue came to the public domain.
Further to the above in January 2025 I consulted Mr Moyo from the Provincial Medical Office Human Resource Department, Masvingo Province, who aplogised that there was administrative mistake that was done with reagards to my compensatory sick leave and he further indicated his office applied to the Head office for the leave in excess of 90 days in 2019 but was not replied by January 2025.
The latest medical board was done by Medical Superintendent Masvingo Provincial Hospital, Dr Zulu, and others on the 11th of June 2021 and settled on an 80% disability.
In October 2024, I received USD 938 and a ZIG component in my account and could not tell whether it was a retirement package or the compensation for 80% disability.
To make sure, I enquired with the Provincial HR office (Mr Moyo) with an effort to know which payment was done, he said he would come back to me after enquiring, but he hasn’t given me feedback to this day.
I am getting USD 93-00 per month, which is not enough to pay for pain killers and transport for my monthly medical care.
During mysick leave in 2019, I received full salary only for two months, not three months as stated by the Ministry.
2. Refund of Medical Expenses
The Ministry indicated that they granted me Government patient status, which could be true on paper, but in practice, I have been footing medical bills alone and no free treatment even at Masvingo General Hospital.
On 7/08/25, a day before yesterday, I paid at Masvingo General Hospital a consultation fee of USD 9-00 and USD 20.00 for Xray, proof of payment is attached to this statement and was shared with the issuer of the Ministry’s press statement, Mr Mujiri.
Another proof among many that I am meeting the medical expenses alone, even at Government Hospitals, is my attached invoice from Senior Neurosurge on Dr Madondoro, whom I owe and is demanding his dues from me amounting to USD 1450.00 for rods and screws used during my operation in January.
In August 2021, the MoHCC collected my original receipts, which had accrued from 2018 to August 2021, on the pretext that they were going to reimburse me, but up to now, nothing has been paid, despite that I have incurred even more medical expenses after August 2021 to this date.
This is evidence that the ministry is hiding behind a finger, trying to cover up their maladministration and incompetence at the expense of
my life.
3. Care and Support
The ministry indicated in its statement that they offered me transport as and when needed, which is misleading and is bent on trying to clear their names.
The truth is that I received transport only 3 times despite having frequent visits to various health institutions using private transport after requests to the District and Province were being turned down, despite the Province having many ambulances.
The foregoing is evidenced by the fact that on 7/08/25, a day before yesterday, although the Ministry was aware that I was supposed to visit Masvingo Provincial hospital, I ended up being assisted by a well-wisher, the owner of the Discovery ambulance, for the trip.
The Ministry has also indicated that I have been receiving medical treatment as needed, a lie that I have exposed using just two recent examples of 7/08/25 at Masvingo Provincial hospital, where I paid a consultation fee of USD9.00 and USD 20-00 for X-Ray proof attached.
I therefore don’t understand what the ministry is trying to imply to the public by issuing such a misleading and contradicting statement to what is obtaining on the ground.
The Ministry indicated in their statement that a team has been deployed to assess my current needs, which is not consistent with what the team said when it visited me.
The team comprising Dr Shamu- the Provincial Medical Director, Dr Zulu-Medical Superintendent, Masvingo Provincial Hospital, Provincial Nursing Officer-Mrs Maphosa and Provincial Environmental Health Officer- Mr Masarira visited and indicated that they were sent by the MoHCC Minister, Dr Mombeshora, and the Permanent Secretary,
Dr Maunganidze, to gather information which was to be presented in Parliament the following day by the minister.
In light of the above, nothing else concerning my welfare and care was discussed, as stated by the Ministry’s communication to the public.
The Ministry indicated that I was assesed at Masvingo Provincial Hospital on 07 August 2025 by a Specialist Neurosurgeon which is true but they are trying to paint a picture that they are the ones who organised my assessment, yet it’s not true, given that I even paid for every service I received and was ferried by a private ambulance offered by a well-wisher, despite many ambulances being parked at the Provincial Hospital.
4. Medical Retirement
The Ministry, in its statement, indicated that Medical boards convened in 2020 and 2021 assessed my condition and recommended retirement on medical grounds in July 2021.
The date of the medical board which recommended my retirement is 11 June 2021, not July 2021 as stated.
It’s true I disputed retirement due to grievances I raised to the ministry regarding the improper handling of my case.
I, however, under duress and threats of losing everything, as said by Rumbidzai Ndanga, a Human Resources Officer at Head Office, I agreed to retire in June 2024.
However, on realisation that the Ministry had already retired me in January 2022 without my consent and knowledge, which is evidenced by the SSB TB number, which is already available, yet today the Ministry is indicating that my retirement is yet to be processed using my consent in 2024.
This indicates how the Ministry has messed up and continues to find ways to worsen my condition by issuing misleading statements to the public, yet there is enough evidence of maladministration from the top of the Ministry down to the district.
The ministry also indicated that all processes have been undertaken in line with the Health Service Regulations of 2006, which is not true because nothing stated in these regulations has been followed from day one to this date.
5. Conduct of Ministry Personnel
The statement that the Ministry has a zero-tolerance policy towards the mistreatment of staff or members of the public is shocking given that I followed the organogram of the ministry, raising my complaints since 2018, but nothing has been done this date.
It’s also yet to be seen if the Health Service Commission will take relevant action since they are only being mentioned by the ministry now, when my issue is in the public domain, yet the ministry was aware of their existence and key role in this kind of matter.
The Ministry has indicated that all documentation referred to in this update is available in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act.
The above statement can be true given that they are the custodians of my file and also that they indicated in their previous Press Statement that they are being advised by their legal team against me,
despite that I am a poor, vulnerable and desperate bedridden individual for the past years.
Therefore, the chances of information concerning my case being manipulated to suit their cover-up agenda from Bikita District up to the Minister’s office are highly possible.
While noting that the Ministry will continue to engage with me, I would like to indicate to the public that the statement issued by the Ministry should not stop them from assisting me, given that it depicts a cover-up agenda by the Ministry, knowing very well that it’s not anywhere nearer to the truth.
The statement is also meant to derail my public appeal for assistance on welfare and medical matters, as if they are caring for me, yet it’s misleading.
Unfortunately, some personnel in the ministry are trying to save their jobs and their colleagues in the ministry at the expense of my health and welfare.
I am sure the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H.E. Cde Dr ED Mnangangwa, might not be aware or being given wrong information on my case by people who are trying to protect their maladministration, incompetence and acts of harassment in the ministry against an innocent, poor, vulnerable and bedridden employee.
I plead with people around the world, other Zimbabwean government departments, well-wishers and the donor world to reach out to me with any kind of assistance towards my medical care and welfare and ignore the Ministry of Health Press Statement issued on 8/08/25, which is misleading and trying to deprive me the opportunity for my true story to be heard across the globe and get assistance.
PROGRESS MUZUVA (0773940105)
Issued 9/08/25