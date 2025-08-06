Is the government exploiting Zimbabweans’ poverty to force support for Mnangagwa?

Each day in Zimbabwe, it seems a new so-called “for ED” group emerges from the shadows, paraded before the nation as yet another beneficiary of the government’s so-called “economic empowerment revolving fund.”
To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08
On the surface, these initiatives appear to be noble — promising access to capital for marginalized groups such as women, youth, informal traders, and others.
However, a closer look reveals a much darker, more insidious political agenda behind this wave of “empowerment.”
Far from being impartial development schemes, these handouts are increasingly being weaponized as tools of coercion and control — exploiting the desperation of impoverished citizens to manufacture allegiance to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.
The trend is unmistakable.
From Young Women for ED, Pastors for ED, Hairdressers for ED, to Vendors for ED — we are witnessing the mass formation of organizations whose loyalty is not to national progress or democratic values, but to one man: ED, President Mnangagwa himself.
The initials “ED” are no accident.
These groups, cloaked in the language of “economic development,” are thinly veiled political projects designed to boost the President’s support base, especially as his popularity continues to plummet under the weight of economic collapse, rampant corruption, and growing discontent.
What makes this development particularly disturbing is that these “for ED” groups appear to be the primary, if not sole, recipients of so-called empowerment loans and grants.
In a country where more than 80% of the population lives in poverty, it is simply unconscionable for any government to target such aid only toward those perceived to be politically loyal.
The question then becomes: Why is state support being limited to groups explicitly aligned with President Mnangagwa?
The answer is as clear as it is appalling.
The Mnangagwa regime has weaponized poverty.
It is exploiting the widespread economic desperation of the population to coerce political support — making it seem as though the only way to access opportunity, funding, and survival is through demonstrating loyalty to the ruling party or, more specifically, to Mnangagwa himself.
This is not empowerment; this is economic blackmail.
It sends the message that unless you are part of a “for ED” group — unless you publicly align yourself with the president — you will be left to languish in poverty, forgotten and abandoned.
In reality, the so-called loans and funding being handed out to these groups are often pitiful in size and impact.
They are symbolic handouts — crumbs — barely enough to sustain a single person’s livelihood, let alone uplift an entire community.
There is no meaningful economic transformation taking place.
There is no serious investment in entrepreneurship, productivity, or long-term development.
Instead, there is only the optics of benevolence — staged ceremonies, photo opportunities, and performative allegiance — all carefully designed to create the illusion that the regime is empowering its people, when in fact it is tightening its grip on them.
A true national leader governs for all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.
He ensures that the entire nation benefits from state programs, not just his loyalists.
But in Zimbabwe today, we are witnessing a dangerous distortion of leadership — one that punishes dissent, rewards sycophancy, and uses public resources not to uplift the nation, but to secure political survival.
The Mnangagwa administration appears more focused on building a facade of support through coercion and patronage than addressing the deep-rooted structural causes of poverty in the country.
This strategy is not only cruel but deeply short-sighted.
It underestimates the intelligence and agency of ordinary Zimbabweans.
People are not blind to the reasons for their suffering.
They are not fooled by the theatrics of staged empowerment programs.
They know that the root cause of their poverty is the very regime now parading itself as their savior.
They see through the contradiction — a government that has overseen unprecedented economic decline now pretending to be the engine of development.
Zimbabweans are well aware that the looting of public resources, state capture, and gross mismanagement by the Mnangagwa administration are what have pushed them into destitution.
As such, they also know that real empowerment will not come from aligning with the very system that impoverished them, but from replacing it altogether.
This reality raises a critical question: do the people joining these “for ED” groups genuinely support Mnangagwa, or are they simply trying to survive in a system rigged against them?
Are these groups true believers in the President’s vision, or merely desperate Zimbabweans who have learned to play along for the sake of their families, their livelihoods, their survival?
If the latter is true — and it most likely is — then the regime is sitting on a ticking time bomb.
Because no one wants to live on handouts forever.
No one wants to beg for crumbs while a corrupt elite dines on luxury.
When the people reach a point where they have nothing left to lose, no amount of staged loyalty can protect a failing regime from the consequences of its actions.
In fact, one of the great ironies of our time may be that some of the most vocal members of these “for ED” groups will turn out to be among Mnangagwa’s fiercest critics when it matters most — at the ballot box.
Their presence in these groups may be less an endorsement of Mnangagwa and more a survival tactic in a brutally repressive and exclusionary political system.
And if that is the case, then the regime’s entire strategy is built on sand.
The greatest tragedy here is that the ruling elite seems to know that it has lost the trust and confidence of the people.
It appears fully aware that it no longer enjoys genuine support — hence the need to manufacture it through poverty-based coercion.
Rather than address the root causes of suffering, it has chosen to exploit them.
Rather than build inclusive policies, it has chosen divisive patronage.
Rather than allow people to freely choose their leaders, it has opted to manipulate them through hunger.
In a just society, government assistance would never be conditional on political loyalty.
Empowerment would be a right, not a reward for compliance.
In a democracy, the ballot would be free, and the people free from the fear of starvation for making the “wrong” political choice.
Zimbabwe does not need more “for ED” groups.
It needs a government for the people — all the people.
It needs leadership that respects citizens’ dignity, not one that preys on their desperation.
Until then, any talk of empowerment under the current administration will ring hollow, and the suffering of ordinary Zimbabweans will continue to deepen under the weight of deception, manipulation, and betrayal.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/