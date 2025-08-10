Ministry Of Health Says Bikita Nurse Injured In Line Of Duty Received All Entitlements

The Ministry of Health and Child Care issued an update addressing concerns raised by Progress Muzuva, a former nurse stationed in Bikita who was injured in the line of duty in 2018.
In its update on Friday, 8 August 2025, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to handling the matter with seriousness, empathy and transparency, assuring the public that all measures taken comply with the relevant laws and procedures.
It said that Muzuva’s case, which has drawn significant public attention, involves long-term medical treatment, compensatory benefits, and the possibility of medical retirement due to injuries sustained whilst in service.
Muzuva, who was based at Bikita Rural Hospital, sustained spinal and leg injuries while attempting to restrain a violent patient during an emergency ambulance transfer.
Her ordeal, which recently gained renewed prominence through social media and widely circulated audio clips, has sparked widespread outrage and calls for reform in the treatment of frontline healthcare workers in Zimbabwe.
According to the Ministry’s update, Muzuva began receiving monthly disability compensation in October 2024 under the Disability Benefits Act, with payments backdated to 2018.
The Ministry added that she also received three months’ full salary in August 2020, as well as a cash payment in lieu of outstanding holiday leave in January 2022.
Although she went off pay in 2019 after exceeding the statutory sick leave limits, the Ministry stressed that all her entitlements were processed in accordance with government regulations. The Ministry said:
“Sick leave documentation was completed and submitted to the relevant government departments for processing.
“Compensation under the Disability Benefits Act [Chapter 16:05] commenced in October 2024, backdated to 2018, and is being paid monthly to date.
“Ms. Muzuva went off pay in 2019 after exceeding the regulatory sick leave limits but received three months’ full salary (including arrears) in August 2020, as well as cash in lieu of outstanding vacation leave days in January 2022.”
In terms of medical support, the Ministry said that Muzuva was granted Government patient status in January 2020, allowing her to access free treatment at public health institutions. The statement reads:
“As of 21 January 2020, Ms. Muzuva was granted Government patient status, entitling her to free treatment in public health institutions. This status remains in effect to date.
“Records show that Ms. Muzuva accessed care at Mpilo Central Hospital, Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, Masvingo Provincial Hospital, and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, with ambulance services and medical treatment provided as needed.
“A Ministry team has been deployed to assess her current needs and identify additional measures to support her.
“Ms Muzuva has since been assessed on 07 August 2025 by a Specialist Neurosurgeon at Masvingo Provincial Hospital and recommendations for advanced imaging and psychological support have been made and will be undertaken.”
Regarding her employment status, the Ministry revealed that medical boards convened in 2020 and 2021 recommended retirement on medical grounds. The Ministry stated:
“Medical boards convened in 2020 and 2021 assessed her condition and recommended retirement on medical grounds in July 2021.
“Ms. Muzuva initially disputed the recommendation in October 2021 but submitted consent for retirement in June 2024.
“The Ministry has since requested the Health Services Commission to consider her latest request.
“All processes have been undertaken in line with the Health Service Regulations of 2006.”
In response to allegations of mistreatment and administrative negligence, the Ministry reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct.
It said it has asked the Health Services Commission to review all aspects of Muzuva’s case and pledged to take appropriate action should any breaches be confirmed.
Muzuva reportedly spent over US$11,000 on medical expenses and endured years of bureaucratic hurdles, often travelling in pain without reliable ambulance support.