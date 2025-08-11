UN Working Group urges Zimbabwe to invest in girls’ rights for gender equality

The UN Working Group visited Zimbabwe and assessed progress and challenges in ensuring gender equality and eradicating discrimination in terms of the lives of women and girls. Following the official visit, the experts acknowledged progress but called for decisive steps to dismantle discriminatory attitudes.
“Zimbabwe must actively confront and eradicate patriarchal attitudes that undervalue girls, creating a society which nurtures their potential as future leaders, innovators and change makers”, the UN Working Group said in the statement.
UNICEF emphasized the strategic importance of empowering women, who make up 52 percent of Zimbabwe’s population, but noted that many remain disadvantaged. UNICEF cited pressing challenges, including early marriage and pregnancy, high maternal mortality, limited educational opportunities, and gender-based violence. They also cited research that shows that one in four girls aged 15-19 is married, and many face difficulties transitioning to secondary school. Girls are also disproportionately exposed to sexual violence both at home and in schools.
According to UNICEF, addressing these issues requires systemic change in institutional practices and social norms that perpetuate inequality.
The Working Group reinforced this call, highlighting that “gender equality is not a zero-sum goal – men and boys also stand to benefit significantly from a more just and equal society”. The experts also urged the Government to implement public awareness campaigns and prioritize “human rights education for boys and girls, grounded in the values of equality, dignity, and autonomy”.Post published in: Featured