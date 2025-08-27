HARARE – A Zimbabwean explosives and demining specialist, Henry Martin Douglas Macharaga, has died in Argentina after an explosive device detonated in his hands.
He was 52.
The incident, which is under investigation, occurred on August 19 along National Route 34, one of Argentina’s longest highways linking several towns and stretching to the Bolivian border.
Macharaga, originally from Chirumanzu in the Midlands province, had been working in Argentina with The Development Initiative (TDI), a company specialising in demining operations.
On his LinkedIn profile, Macharaga described himself as an experienced explosives and demining expert with decades of work across conflict and post-conflict zones. His work took him to places such as Azerbaijan, South Sudan, Mali, Somalia, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Angola, Mozambique, and Central America and South America.
Colleagues said he brought professionalism and courage to some of the world’s most dangerous environments.
Macharaga’s relatives say they are devastated by the loss and are appealing to his employer to urgently assist with repatriation of his body and financial support for his young family.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
“Of course, no money can replace a lost life, but that will help to manage the situation,” a relative said.