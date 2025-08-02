2.8.2025 4:40
by Pindula News

ZRP Destroys Massive Haul Of Illicit Substances

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), working in coordination with key stakeholders, has destroyed large quantities of illegal drugs and banned substances following successful arrests, trials, and convictions of people involved in drug trafficking and related offences.
The ZRP on Thursday confirmed the destruction of 121 kilogrammes of dagga, 30 kilogrammes of banned skin-lightening creams, quantities of crystal methamphetamine, and 18,894 litres of illicit alcoholic beverages.

The disposal took place on 31 July 2025 at designated locations, including Sally Mugabe Hospital and the Chitungwiza Municipality dumpsite.

The operation followed recent court rulings that authorised the disposal of the exhibits, marking a significant step in the country’s ongoing fight against drug and substance abuse.

