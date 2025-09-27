Speaking at a National Residents’ Summit in Bulawayo on Thursday, hosted by the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), Cllr Coltart said national policies and laws were running contrary to the principle of devolution enshrined in the constitution.

“Although we have strong constitutional provisions that should promote devolution, the reality on the ground is that there are measures in place which are accosted to devolution,” he said.

He cited road maintenance as one of the areas affected, saying funds previously allocated to councils through vehicle licence fees were now controlled by the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA).

“That money now goes to ZINARA and we literally have to beg to get some of our money back to repair roads. That is contrary to the principle of devolution,” he added.

The mayor also criticised the government’s takeover of Bulawayo’s water infrastructure.

“Ratepayers of this city over decades built our own dams and our own water infrastructure. But those dams were unilaterally taken over by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) decades ago and we now have to buy our own water back,” he said.

Cllr Coltart further accused central government of directing how devolution funds should be spent, citing the purchase of fire engines from Belarus at US$400,000 each.

“We could have got top-of-the-range Mercedes Benz or Volvo fire engines for two-thirds the price. It is another example of how we pay lip service to the principle of devolution,” he said.

The mayor also raised alarm over Bulawayo’s worsening water crisis, with the city currently on a 130-hour water shedding schedule. Some residents report receiving water only once every two or three weeks.

“Our water structure is groaning. It is over 40 years old and way beyond its economic lifespan. Ncema Dam’s water treatment works, built in the 1940s, are in dire need of complete rehabilitation,” he said.

Cllr Coltart warned that without urgent investment in new dams and infrastructure, Bulawayo’s water, sanitation and hygiene systems would remain in a “critical state.”