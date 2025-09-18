Harare roads declared a “disaster” as motorists count the costs of neglect

According to the State of Service Delivery in Harare report by the Harare Residents’ Trust (HRT), the majority of roads in high-density suburbs are riddled with potholes, while those in the central business district lack proper markings, contributing to daily congestion and accidents.

“The majority of the roads in Harare’s high-density residential suburbs are in bad shape, with potholes available everywhere,” the report stated.

The report highlighted stark inequalities in road maintenance. While high-density suburbs like Mbare, Dzivarasekwa Extension and Glen Norah endure pothole-ridden and dusty streets, low-density areas fare better, often because residents use their personal resources to patch roads. Roads leading to the homes of political and business elites also receive more attention.

“In Mbare, residents are disgruntled by the poor state of their streets. Vehicles passing by leave a trail of dust filling their homes. This has forced many households to keep their windows and doors closed most of the time. If not closed, sofas and floors will be emitting dust. Due to the dust emissions, residents now fear contracting diseases,” the report said.

Key routes have become bottlenecks. Willowvale Road is now considered dangerous, with congestion during peak hours. Kirkman Drive, which links western suburbs to the city, was described as a “perpetual problem” due to its narrow lanes and excessive potholes.

The Dzivarasekwa Extension road to Glaudina was flagged as another hotspot. “Kombis now drop off passengers early to avoid damaging their vehicles. With the rains coming, residents will face serious transport challenges,” the HRT warned.

Particular criticism was directed at the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED), which resurfaced Borshoff Drive in 2022. Despite being completed only three years ago, the road has already deteriorated.

“The CMED used public funds, but the job was substandard. This is wasteful expenditure, yet no one has been held accountable,” the watchdog said.

In the CBD, faded or missing road markings were identified as a major contributor to congestion. Parking bays are often unmarked or confusingly lined, creating further chaos.

The HRT has called for an overhaul of Harare’s road management strategy, urging the city to invest in resurfacing, proper drainage, and transparent contracting. “City roads must be maintained and properly marked to ensure safety and reduce congestion,” the report said.