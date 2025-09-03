17:59 by Victor Chimbamu Have your say: Justin Daka wins 2025 Minerva Open

Justin Daka of Zambia won the just ended Minerva Open which was held at Joina City from the 20th -24th of August. He won the Prestige section which was the toughest of the sections in the tournament. He won seven games and drew three games on his way to the podium finishing with 7.5 points out of 9 games played.