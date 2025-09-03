Justin Daka wins 2025 Minerva Open

In his first round he defeated Alms Machengedzero in round one, Makwaya Kiddy of Zambia, Mahlahla Jono in round 3 after he had defeated Spencer Masango in round two. He drew against Kabwe Timothy of Zambia in round four, Spencer Masango in round 7and Dion Moyo in round 9. Some top players he defeated in this tournament are: Jele Tapiwa, Mushore Emerald and the top seed International Master Gillian Bwalya of Zambia. Second place went to Spencer Masango,Jele Tapiwa and Dion Moyo who finished with 6.5 points. Fide Master Mwadzura Roy finished with 6 points, so was Castro Sibanda and Kaoma Michael of Zambia. Fide Master Joseph Mwale of Malawi completed the list of those who were tied fifth and had 6 points. He missed two rounds of play as he was travelling due to some logistical problems at the border. Matundu Richard travelled all the way from Malawi with GM Fear for this tournament. This was tremendous support from this chess loving Administrator. Recently he was also in Zambia for the LPCA International Open which was a successful tournament.
Daka was very elated for winning this tournament as the sole winner. The rock solid Nkwazi chess player is one of Zambia‘s most disciplined chess players. His calmness on the chess board as well as off the board deserves a mention. Dion Moyo finished strongly even after losing on a walkover against Tanaka Katsande managed to finish in the top five.
Kiddy Makwaya of Zambia was the best Madala followed by ACM Ronald Chikwava who is based in South Africa. These won the best over 50 players’ awards. Tumelo Lwenyeka of Zambia was the youngest player who took part in this Open A section. Just twelve years of age he managed to score 4 out of 9 games played. The future for the young man is bright. Prosper Matyire deserves a special mention as he held his own against the seasoned players. He defeated Castro Sibanda in a very subtle game which was very instructive.
Meanwhile in the Open B section Tawanda Moyo of Masvingo won the section with 8 points. He won 8 games and lost one game against Chikoya Simbarashe of University of Zimbabwe. Simbarashe Chikoya of UZ came second after drawing three games letting Tawanda to run away with the top prize in the Open B section. Kwaramba Pledge came third with 7 points. Muungani Adolf and Anesu John were all tied on third position with 7 points. Muchesera Roland and Koropi Ashley were tied with 6.5 points. There was an eight way tie-break on position 8 Tayengwa Tinodaishe, Bhobhojani Bismarck, Tembo Kudakwashe, Katsande Tinaye, Zinhu Innocent, Zaranyika Lazarus, Kavarenga Matthew and Banda Darius of Botswana were all tied on the 8th place with 6 points.
Linda Shaba won the ladies section with 7 points winning it on buchholz after tying for the same position with WCM Kudzanai Charinda on the same points. Charinda eventually came second followed by Woman Candidate Master Natalie Katlo Banda of Botswana in third position with 6 points. Naidoo Kajol of South Africa, WCM Refiloe Mudodo , Colleta Wakuruwarewa , and Murairwa Sally completed the list of the ladies prize winners. Special mention goes to Rhoda Masiyazi who won the best over 35 years old lady. She holds the record for the fastest game at the Olympiad after winning in just three moves.
In the Cooperate section Solomon Chimuzura won it with 7.5 points he pipped the other two players on buchholz and these are Ambassador Walter Mukundwa and Marime Milton were the winners of the Corporate section which is a new edition to the Minerva Chess tournament. This was an interesting tournament which went to Zambia after the top seed IM Gillian Bwalya failed to capture the top spot. His Compatriot Justin took the main prize of $1500.00 USD in the section A of the Open section.