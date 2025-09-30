30.9.2025 1:52
Mauritius Leads, Zimbabwe Trails in Africa’s 2025 Economic Freedom Ranking

The development of the market economy in Africa is challenged by a persistent reliance on state dirigisme (economic interventionism). Only a small number of nations, most notably the Republic of Mauritius and the Seychelles, have embraced libertarian principles successfully.
Mauritius remains Africa’s most “economically free” country, according to the “Economic Freedom of the World 2025” report released on September 25, 2025, by the Fraser Institute, a Canadian think tank. The report assesses the state of economic liberty across 165 countries and territories based on 45 distinct indices grouped into five broad categories.

The categories measured are: Size of Government (including tax rates, public ownership, and government investment); Legal System and Property Rights (judicial independence, military interference, and police effectiveness); Sound Money (money supply growth, inflation, and foreign currency accounts); Freedom to Trade Internationally (average tariff rates, capital controls, and trade barriers); and Regulation (bank ownership, interest rate controls, and labor market rules).

Each index is scored from 0 (least free) to 10 points (most free). These scores are then equally weighted and aggregated to create a value for each of the five major categories. A country’s overall score, which also ranges from 0 to 10, is the average of the five category scores. Mauritius ranked 21st globally with an overall score of 7.76 points. The Indian Ocean island nation achieved its best performance in Freedom to Trade Internationally (8.76 points) and Sound Money (8.61 points).

With a score of 7.58 points, the Seychelles ranked second in Africa and 31st globally. They were followed by Cape Verde (44th), Gambia (68th), Botswana (69th), Uganda (72nd), Kenya (81st), and South Africa (83rd). Morocco and Namibia tied for 94th place in the global ranking, completing the African Top 10. The continent’s least economically free countries were Chad (156th globally), Libya (157th), Algeria (162nd), Sudan (163rd), and Zimbabwe (164th).

Globally, Hong Kong maintained its position as the freest economy with a score of 8.85 points, ahead of Singapore, New Zealand, Switzerland, and the United States.

The ranking also highlighted a strong statistical correlation between a nation’s level of economic freedom and both its GDP growth rate and average income level. This correlation is attributed to the fact that economic agents operate more efficiently when they have the right to initiative and are motivated to innovate, work, and save.

African Countries Ranked by Economic Freedom, 2025

 Rank in Africa Country Global Ranking
1 Mauritius 21
2 Seychelles 31
3 Cape Verde 44
4 Gambia 68
5 Botswana 69
6 Uganda 72
7 Kenya 81
8 South Africa 83
9 Morocco 94
10 Namibia 94
11 Rwanda 97
12 Benin 98
13 Somalia 101
14 Burkina Faso 102
15 Tanzania 102
16 Zambia 104
17 Mozambique 105
18 Senegal 107
19 Liberia 109
20 Djibouti 110
21 Mauritania 111
22 Ivory Coast 113
23 Togo 115
24 Madagascar 117
25 Lesotho 121
26 Nigeria 123
27 Tunisia 124
28 Guinea 125
29 Niger 125
30 Ghana 128
31 Mali 130
32 Cameroon 133
33 Sierra Leone 135
34 Comoros 136
35 Eswatini 140
36 Guinea-Bissau 142
37 Gabon 143
38 Angola 146
39 Malawi 147
40 Egypt 149
41 Democratic Republic of the Congo 151
42 Burundi 152
43 Ethiopia 152
44 Central African Republic 154
45 Republic of the Congo 155
46 Chad 156
47 Libya 157
48 Algeria 162
49 Sudan 163
50 Zimbabwe 164

