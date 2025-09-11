Mtshabezi Hospital receives new ambulance

By Simelokuhle Nyathi

The Board for World Missions, a key arm of the Brethren in Christ Church, raises funds to support various church departments, while Friends of Mtshabezi is a local community-based group dedicated to improving services at the hospital.

Hospital administrator Rich Ndlovu welcomed the donation, describing it as timely.

“This ambulance has come at the right time. Our old ambulance, bought in 2002, had become unreliable, costly, and frequently broke down. This created serious challenges in transporting patients safely to and from the hospital and referral centres,” Ndlovu said.

He explained that the new ambulance will improve patient transfers to referral hospitals in Gwanda and Bulawayo, as well as serve nine surrounding clinics.

“The ambulance will save lives by reducing delays during emergencies, cut down costs caused by repeated breakdowns of the old vehicle, and build trust and confidence between the hospital and the community we serve,” he said.

The ambulance is also fitted with a tracking device to ensure proper monitoring and accountability.

“We thank our partners for this generous gift. This ambulance is not just a vehicle, it is a lifeline for our patients, our hospital, and the community,” Ndlovu added.

Community members said the donation has strengthened their trust in the hospital’s ability to respond to emergencies.

“We now feel confident in the hospital’s ability to provide quality care during emergencies,” said one resident.

Locals added that the ambulance would particularly benefit vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, children, the elderly and people living with disabilities.