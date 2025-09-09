Policeman Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail For Killing Suspect During Arrest

Justice Phildah Muzofa ruled that Mabvuwo, a 15-year veteran of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, acted recklessly when he fatally shot Douglas Sivaminyile during an attempted arrest in Berejena Village, Makonde, on 9 May 2024.
Sivaminyile was wanted over several violent assault cases. However, instead of applying minimal force, Mabvuwo fired three shots through a closed bedroom door, killing him.
Evidence showed that Sivaminyile, who was behind the door at the time, posed no immediate threat to the officer or his colleagues.
Post-mortem results also contradicted Mabvuwo’s claim that Sivaminyile had attacked them with an axe.
Justice Muzofa said the officer must have foreseen the risk of death but pressed ahead regardless, adding that he failed to consider safer options such as calling for reinforcements.
In mitigation, the court took into account Mabvuwo’s clean service record, his family responsibilities, and his financial support to Sivaminyile’s family during the funeral.
However, this was balanced against the lasting impact of Sivaminyile’s death, particularly on his disabled child, who relied on him for care.
Justice Muzofa emphasised that the right to life must always be upheld and reminded police officers of their duty to use minimum force.
She said the 10-year sentence was aimed at balancing justice, deterrence and mercy.