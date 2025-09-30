Travelers Stranded as TACV, Air Zimbabwe, and South African Airlink Abort 11 Flights Across Cape Verde, Botswana, South Africa and More at Airports like Praia, OR Tambo, Harare International and Maun

Travelers stranded across Cape Verde, Botswana, and South Africa are facing significant disruption as TACV, Air Zimbabwe, and South African Airlink abort 11 flights. These cancellations have severely affected key airports including Praia, OR Tambo, Harare International, and Maun. Passengers scheduled to travel from Praia International (Cape Verde) to OR Tambo International (South Africa) and from Harare International (Zimbabwe) to Maun (Botswana) are among the worst hit.
The disruption, caused by unforeseen operational issues, has left many travelers uncertain about their next steps. As TACV, Air Zimbabwe, and South African Airlink deal with these cancellations, affected passengers are being advised to reach out to their respective airlines for rebooking and compensation options. The airlines are working to accommodate the passengers on the next available flights. However, the delays continue to cause widespread inconvenience across these major travel hubs.
Affected Airlines
TACV, the national carrier of Cape Verde, has been the most affected, with 8 cancellations (24%) and 2 delays (6%) in its flights. This has resulted in a number of disruptions between Cape Verde and South Africa, causing frustration for travelers expecting smooth connections.
Meanwhile, Air Zimbabwe has faced 2 cancellations (20%) but no delays. While the number of cancellations is comparatively lower, this still represents a significant disruption for passengers traveling between Zimbabwe and South Africa.
On the other hand, South African Airlink has faced one cancellation, but the airline has been notably impacted by 83 delays (28%). This indicates a large number of passengers who were forced to wait longer than expected, often disrupting their travel schedules.
Airports, Cities, and Countries Affected
The disruptions have affected key airports across Southern Africa and beyond. Flights operated by TACV, Air Zimbabwe, and South African Airlink have been disrupted at various major airports.
Advertisement
For TACV, passengers flying from Praia International Airport (RAI / GVNP) in Cape Verde to OR Tambo International Airport (JNB / FAOR) in Johannesburg, South Africa, faced significant delays and cancellations. Similarly, flights from Rabil (BVC / GVBA) to Amilcar Cabral International Airport (SID / GVAC) were also affected, with multiple cancellations and delays.
Air Zimbabwe passengers traveling from Harare International Airport (HRE / FVRG) to Johannesburg were also impacted by the cancellations, which left many passengers stranded or seeking alternative arrangements.
South African Airlink flights from Maun (MUB / FBMN) in Botswana to Johannesburg (JNB / FAOR) experienced widespread delays. This left passengers waiting for extended periods, causing significant disruptions to their travel plans.
Total Delays and Cancellations
Across the three airlines, a significant number of flights have been disrupted. TACV saw 8 cancellations and 2 delays, while Air Zimbabwe faced 2 cancellations with no delays. South African Airlink, however, experienced 1 cancellation and a staggering 83 delays, reflecting the scale of disruption and the impact on a large number of travelers.
This large proportion of delays with South African Airlink indicates that many passengers were not only affected by cancellations but also had to contend with long waiting times at airports. With 28% of their flights delayed, passengers could face considerable inconvenience.
What Affected Passengers Can Do Now
For those affected by the cancellations and delays, it’s important to stay informed and take appropriate steps to minimize the disruption. First and foremost, passengers should reach out to their airlines directly to inquire about their specific flight’s status. Many airlines, including TACV, Air Zimbabwe, and South African Airlink, offer rebooking services, and they may be able to accommodate passengers on the next available flight.
Additionally, staying updated on flight statuses is crucial, as delays and cancellations can often change rapidly. Passengers should monitor airport information screens and check with the airline via their website or customer service numbers.
Passengers who experience delays or cancellations may also be entitled to compensation, depending on the airline’s policy and the nature of the disruption. Compensation may include meal vouchers, hotel accommodations, or even a full refund in some cases. For longer delays, passengers are encouraged to ask about alternative routes or connecting flights, especially if their initial departure time has been significantly altered.
If passengers have travel insurance, it’s advisable to check the policy for any coverage related to flight disruptions. Many travel insurance policies offer compensation for delays, cancellations, and other related inconveniences.
Conclusion
These travel disruptions have impacted many passengers, particularly those traveling on international routes between Southern Africa and Cape Verde. While some airlines have been hit harder than others, the disruptions serve as a reminder of the challenges travelers may face due to unforeseen circumstances. Passengers are urged to stay updated on their flight status and communicate with their airline to explore rebooking options or compensation opportunities.
Source: FlightAwarePost published in: Featured