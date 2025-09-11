ZESA Secures US$210 Million Afreximbank Loan Facility

Power utility ZESA Holdings has secured a US$210 million facility from Afreximbank to boost its infrastructure network and support electricity imports. The agreement was concluded on the sidelines of the IATF2025.
According to Fredy Mazana, finance director of the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), US$50 million of the facility will go towards importing power from Mozambican supplier Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB). Said Mazana:
“We are also going to use it to upgrade our network and the transmission and distribution system. We are going to use about U$50 million for that.”
Part of the funds will be used to purchase materials for the manufacture of transformers, complemented by supplies from private companies.
Mazana said ZESA would also channel some of the resources towards speeding up the smart metering project, which promotes more efficient use of electricity.
The initiative will see smart meters installed for large-scale consumers. In addition, the power utility plans to replace transformers that have been damaged through vandalism. Said Mazana:
“A number of customers are off supply because the infrastructure has been vandalised. So we are going to buy cables and transformers.”
He said a portion of the funds would be used to upgrade the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, which helps identify fault-prone areas.