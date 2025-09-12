Speaking at the launch event in Harare on Tuesday, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s candidacy reflects its longstanding commitment to multilateralism and its track record in peacekeeping and regional diplomacy.

“Our mission is to serve as a trusted, proactive and solutions-driven partner in the maintenance of global peace and security,” he said.

He said the campaign, themed “Advancing 21st Century Solutions for Global Peace and Security through Multilateralism,” has already received endorsements from the Southern African Development Community and the African Union.

If elected, Zimbabwe would join the UNSC’s 10 rotating non-permanent members, who serve two-year terms alongside five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Non-permanent members are elected by the UN General Assembly and require a two-thirds majority vote.

The next round of elections is scheduled for June 2026.

Zimbabwe previously held a non-permanent seat on the UNSC during the 1983–1984 and 1991–1992 terms.