BULAWAYO – Police have arrested three suspects accused of carrying out a string of armed robberies across Bulawayo, including one on Leopold Takawira Avenue on Friday where US$36,000 and a cellphone were stolen.
The suspects – Nehemiah Dladla, 38, Simon Dube, 28, and Sekai Vhumbunu, 45 – were arrested on October 3 following a dramatic police chase, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.
Detectives from CID Homicide Bulawayo tracked Dladla after receiving information linking him to the heist, which occurred around 11AM. He was intercepted along an unnamed road in Mbundane after a high-speed pursuit.
Dladla later implicated Dube, who was arrested near Nketa 6 Service Station, and Vhumbunu, described by police as an illegal money changer who allegedly provided intelligence on the movements and cash transactions of potential targets.
Police recovered US$2,000 and a Toyota Fortuner used as a getaway vehicle.
The trio is being linked to at least four armed robberies, including an attack on August 10 at a restaurant on the corner of Fife Street and 12th Avenue, where US$4,000 and ZAR60,000 was stolen from a motorist at gunpoint, and another on September 3 at Nkolozi Investments, where US$16,668 and ZAR151,800 was taken.
Commissioner Nyathi praised members of the public for supplying information leading to the arrests, urging citizens to continue reporting criminal activity via the police hotline (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712800197.