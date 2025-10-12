Arrest Warrant Issued For Mwonzora Over Unpaid Child Maintenance

Attempts by Masvingo Mirror to determine why Mwonzora has not yet been arrested, nearly two months after a Harare magistrate issued the warrant, were unsuccessful.
National Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi had promised to respond to the publication but had not done so by the time of going to press.
Mwonzora told Masvingo Mirror that he was unaware of the warrant of arrest, although he confirmed the civil matter. He said:
“I haven’t received the warrant of arrest you are talking about. I don’t deserve any warrant. This is a sniff campaign.”
Mwonzora was ordered by the courts in February 2024 to pay US$500 a month in maintenance for his 10-year-old son with Getrude Chuma, in addition to school fees.
The arrest warrant relates to his failure to pay maintenance from March to July 2025.
The total arrears have now ballooned to US$3,500 after he also missed payments for August and September.
Chuma expressed frustration at the Harare Central Police for failing to serve the warrant on Mwonzora for the third time.