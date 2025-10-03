BULAWAYO – A 39-year-old man from Bulawayo’s Matsheumhlope suburb has been jailed for unlawful possession of crystal methamphetamine worth US$6,000 following a months-long police investigation into his drug dealing operations.
Pigors Tyron Siegfried was sentenced to eight years imprisonment by Bulawayo magistrate Sibonginkosi Mnkandla on Tuesday. The court conditionally suspended three years of the sentence, leaving him to serve an effective five years.
He was arrested in March this year after detectives raided his home, where they recovered nearly 2kg of crystal meth hidden in a Lobel’s biscuit box, a Puma sneaker box, a dictionary-shaped safe, and a large blue metal trunk in his bedroom.
Officers also seized two small measuring scales used to package the drugs.
National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Siegfried had been under surveillance since February.
“Police acted on information they received about the suspect dealing in drugs. They pounced on him at his residence, where they discovered the drugs in his bedroom. The confiscated substance tested positive for crystal meth,” Nyathi said.
He added that investigations were ongoing to identify Siegfried’s supply network and possible accomplices.
Nomthandazo Mafu prosecuted.
What had happened to the EARLIER case of Bell?