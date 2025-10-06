CCC Councillors in turmoil over Mbuso Siso’s Shadow Over Town Clerk’s Contract

But while the letter itself appears bureaucratic, its aftermath has spiralled into a political firestorm – with Siso emerging as a polarising and shadowy figure, allegedly positioning himself as a power broker between council chambers and political networks within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
Siso’s Grip on the Hall
According to multiple sources within the Bulawayo City Council, Siso has been actively lobbying councillors in recent weeks, pushing for support of Dube’s continued stay. His actions, described by insiders as “unofficial but calculated,” have unsettled both party and civic figures, raising alarm over the blurring line between administrative policy and political manipulation.
A senior CCC councillor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Siso’s involvement has “polluted what should have been a straightforward policy matter.”
“He is not an elected official, yet he behaves like a political gatekeeper,” the councillor said. “It’s as if decisions at City Hall now require his blessing.”
The Dube Letter and Political Fallout
In his letter, Town Clerk Christopher Dube cites the Ministry of Local Government Circular (REF: LAP/4), which lifted term limits and extended the retirement age from 65 to 70 years for heads of local authorities. Dube argues that his employment should continue in line with this new national directive, effectively allowing him to remain in his post.
But governance watchdogs say the process is being compromised by political interference rather than legal merit.
Ibhetshu likaZulu Secretary General Mbuso Fuzwayo did not mince his words when asked to comment on the matter:
“When political actors start inserting themselves into administrative decisions, the integrity of the entire institution collapses,” said Fuzwayo.
“Bulawayo cannot be run through whisper networks and self-appointed power brokers. If the Town Clerk’s case is legitimate, let the process be transparent – not driven by shadow politics.”
Factional Fire Within CCC
Siso’s assertive presence has reportedly widened rifts within the CCC’s Bulawayo structures. Party insiders say some councillors are growing uneasy over what they call “backroom deals” that undermine Mayor Coltart’s reform agenda.
Others, however, defend Siso, describing him as a “political connector” who ensures alignment between City Hall and the party’s broader strategy.
The friction highlights a deeper challenge facing CCC-run councils – the struggle to balance party influence with institutional independence, a tension that continues to test governance in major urban centres.
City Hall Under Watch
Mayor David Coltart has maintained a studied silence on the lobbying claims, though sources say he is aware of the tensions within his council. Analysts warn that how he handles the Dube letter – and the external influences around it – could define his leadership style going forward.
A local political analyst observed that Siso’s growing presence “symbolises the danger of informal power in formal structures.”
“In Zimbabwean politics, influence often hides in the shadows,” the analyst said. “The real story isn’t the letter – it’s the network behind it.”
The Bigger Picture
As the council prepares to deliberate on Dube’s employment fate, one thing is clear: Bulawayo’s governance ecosystem is under strain. Between bureaucratic continuity and political pressure, the city finds itself at a crossroads.
Whether or not Dube’s term is extended, the incident has exposed the fragile dance between power, politics, and public service – with Mbuso Siso now standing at the centre of a storm that has once again made Bulawayo City Hall the theatre of Zimbabwe’s urban power play.