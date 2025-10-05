HARARE – Goromonzi West MP Energy Mutodi has withdrawn explosive corruption allegations he made on X against Treasury Secretary George Guvamatanga, saying he could not substantiate the claims.
On Wednesday, Mutodi – who chairs parliament’s budget, finance and economic development committee – alleged that Guvamatanga was demanding kickbacks of between five and 10 percent from contractors, ministries and government departments in return for releasing budgeted funds.
He claimed road contractor Bitumen had been forced to pay US$200,000 for every US$2 million in weekly payments authorised by Guvamatanga, while parliament itself had been starved of resources after refusing to pay bribes.
Mutodi further alleged that the former Barclays Bank CEO had accumulated more than US$1 billion in wealth, boasting over 5,000 dairy cattle, multiple mansions and luxury equipment despite being a civil servant.
But Guvamatanga angrily denied the claims, accusing the Zanu PF MP of an extortion attempt. Guvamatanga threatened to sue for defamation, while also reporting Mutodi to the police for extortion and blackmail.
Late on Friday, Mutodi appeared to backtrack. In a statement, he said he had “reflected” on the matter and spoken directly to Guvamatanga, concluding that it was “not in our interest to escalate the issues.”
“While the issues had been raised as a matter of principle and for the need to contribute meaningfully to this government especially by upholding the oversight function of parliament provided for under Section 119 (3) of the constitution, it is apparent to mention that proof beyond reasonable doubt under the circumstances would be impossible, making such a publication defamatory,” Mutodi said.
“I therefore wish to issue an apology, unreservedly, to Mr George Guvamatanga for the reputational damage the tweets may have caused, and I have made instructions that the tweets be erased with immediate effect.”
Mutodi’s sudden climbdown is likely to fuel speculation of behind-the-scenes pressure, while Guvamatanga – one of the most powerful civil servants under President Emmerson Mnangagwa – appears determined to protect his reputation.