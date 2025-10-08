HARARE – Bikita South MP Energy Mutodi has been removed as chairman of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion after making corruption claims against finance ministry secretary George Guvamatanga.
Mutodi alleged in parliament last week that Guvamatanga was demanding kickbacks of between five and 10 percent from ministries, government departments and contractors before releasing budgeted funds.
Guvamatanga denied the claims and accused Mutodi of trying to extort and blackmail him.
The MP later withdrew the remarks and issued an apology to the treasury chief after admitting he could not substantiate his claims.
In a letter dated October 7, 2025, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda confirmed the decision by the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) to relieve Mutodi of his duties.
“This serves to notify you that pursuant to Standing Order No. 19 of the National Assembly, the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders has resolved to terminate your tenure as Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion with immediate effect. Consequently, all benefits and entitlements attendant upon the said role shall likewise be discontinued forthwith,” Mudenda wrote.
The CSRO, which has 26 members including Senate President Marble Chinomona, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi, Sengezo Tshabangu, and lawmakers Maureen Kademaunga and Monica Mutsvangwa, reached the decision on Monday.
Reacting to his dismissal, Mutodi posted on X: “A life of suffering. Mwari ndiye anoziva (Only God knows).”
Former finance minister Tendai Biti said Mutodi’s removal was “an abject, unconstitutional overreach.”
He added: “Members of Parliament have a constitutional obligation to hold the executive and every other institution to account in terms of section 119 of the constitution.
“Further Members of Parliament have absolute privilege, and an unfettered right to feeedom of expression when they stand and debate in the chambers of the august House.
“Honourable Mutodi enjoys this constitutional protection. He has an obligation to raise a matter of great national interest.”